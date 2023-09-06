Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

“It was a struggling day and a struggling week” You have to feel for Luke Procter: “It was a struggling day for us and a struggling week. We’ve not played some good cricket to be honest. “We’ve only got three batting points all year. We’ve struggled all year with the batting, and it just hasn’t been good enough. We’ve got to get better. “It’s not for lack of effort. Everyone’s putting in, but it just hasn’t been coming off.

And a wicket at Chelmsford – maybe we will get to the sticky end tonight. The bowler – the inescapable Josh de Caires.

Apologies, getting from a to be took longer than I’d envisaged. A few hopes of survival have whistled away since lunch. At the Rose Bowl, batter of the season, James Rew, has been out to spinner of the season Liam Dawson. And at Scarborough, a seventh wicket as Alex Thompson is safely collected behind the stumps.

Lunchtime scores DIVISION ONE The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 308 and 330-3dec v Somerset 137 and 202-4 Somerset need 300 to win The County Ground: Lancashire 524 BEAT Northants 232 and 266 by an innings and 26 runs The Oval: Surrey 396 BEAT Warwickshire 161 and 138 by an innings and 97 runs. Day three: Chelmsford: Essex 304 and 206-3 v Middlesex 179 DIVISION TWO Chester-le-Street: Durham 505-9dec and 57-3 BEAT v Sussex 266 and 295 by seven wickets. Grace Road: Leicestershire 204 and 168-2 BEAT Gloucestershire 159 and 212 by 8 wickets New Road: Worcestershire 284 and 145 BEAT Glamorgan 170 and 179 by 80 runs Scarborough: Yorkshire 297 and 520-9dec v Derbyshire 247 and 206-6 Derbys need 365 to win

And then there were three. Both Somerset and Derbyshire four down in their quest to bat out the day while Sir Alastair bats sublimely Essex have hit pre-lunch slump, losing both Tom Westley (47) and Sir Alastair (84) with the addition of just four runs. Only the one Championship hundred for Cook this year – while Critchley has picked up two and Lawrence and Westley three. Intrigued to see how Lawrence does at The Oval – who is waiting in the wings to take his place at Chelmsford?

Durham beat Sussex by seven wickets! Chester-le-Street: Durham 505-9dec and 57-3 BEAT v Sussex 266 and 295 by seven wickets. Now just five points needed to secure promotion, though if Leicestershire don’t beat Sussex next week, Durham will be in Division One next year without lacing a boot.

Three wickets for Jack Carson at CLS, Jones, Borthwick and Bedingham not a bad trio, but just a quick slip in the Durham march.

Re Sir Alastair and his plans for the next few summers: my eyes and ears on the ground (thank you Martin) says that the understanding is that SAC will sit down at the end of the season, as he does every year, and discuss with Anthony McGrath what happens next. The vibes are 50/50 as to whether he waxes down the bats one last time. Currently 82 not out from Essex’s 178-1 – the lead over Middlesex 308. We could really do with this match getting a wriggle on as CCLive will not be in attendance tomorrow.

Lancashire beat Northants by an innings and 26 runs! The County Ground: Lancashire 524 BEAT Northants 232 and 266 by an innings and 26 runs All over with just 50 minutes on the clock. Career-best figures of five for 25 fo Luke Wells and his friendly part-time leg spin. Five defeats for Northants in what has been a summer horriblis.

Durham need 57 to win! No record-last stand at The Riverside, as Parky persuades Fynn Hudson-Prentice into an unwieldy up and at em. Ollie Robinson (that one) swipes down the stumps. Four wickets for Parky – eight in the match – and a season that started so miserably finishes with a flourish.

Northants lose 7, 9, 10 in a flash. Four to Luke Wells. First for the early-bird coach home and the naughty-boy bath. Updated at 06.19 EDT

Another half century for Sir Alastair! Rolling back the years, rolling out the runs. Another half century as he and Tom Westley build the lead against Middlesex – now 258. Updated at 06.09 EDT

And a wicket at Scarborough, where the sun shines on a knowledgeable crowd who’ve continued to turn up despite the complete non-event (points-wise) of the match. Guest snaffled off Coad, for 20.

An early wicket at the Rose Bowl – that man Abbas again, the indomitable Sean Dickson has to turn on his heel for 63. Somerset 106-3.

Tuesday’s round-up It took Surrey just 15 minutes to draw a line through Warwickshire and cement their place as sparkling favourites for the Championship title. “Our desire is certainly there in our dressing room,” said Rory Burns, 22 points fresh in the captain’s pocket. “We love playing four-day cricket for Surrey.” That won’t have come as a surprise to Warwickshire, whose batting was decimated in what was a must-win game for them to stay in the running. Dan Worrall snaffled two more wickets to add to Monday’s haul to finish with five for 25, eight for 59 in the match. At a parched Chelmsford, Surrey’s nearest rivals Essex also made hay. Josh de Caires had time to pick up a career-best eighth wicket before Jamie Porter tightened the laces on his boots and set off. At 25 for four, Middlesex’s innings resembled congealed scrambled egg, but Max Holden and Ryan Higgins restored some sensibility. Porter finished with six for 34, his third five-fer in a row, collecting 50 wickets for the year. There was just the one wicket for Simon Harmer. Sir Alastair Cook then stroked Essex to a useful lead. Leicestershire, for so long the butt of the joke, kept up their push for promotion after beating Gloucestershire by eight wickets, thanks to a calm partnership of 161 between Colin Ackermann and Lewis Hill. Worcestershire comfortably beat the promotion challengers Glamorgan, despite the best efforts of Billy Root (84). With the sniff of Division One in their nostrils, Durham took the extra half-hour to try to wheedle out Sussex, but couldn’t quite finish the job. Bas de Leede threw in three wickets to go alongside his maiden first-class century, with Matthew Potts and Matt Parkinson also gathering three apiece. There were three Sussex half centuries – Ollie Carter, Chesteshwar Pujara and Fynn Hudson-Prentice – as they tackled their forlorn task.

Scores on the doors DIVISION ONE The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 308 and 330-3dec v Somerset 137 and 102-2 Somerset need 400 to win The County Ground: Northants 232 and 211-5 v Lancashire 524 The Oval: Surrey 396 BEAT Warwickshire 161 and 138 by an innings and 97 runs. Day one: Chelmsford: Essex 304 and 104-1 v Middlesex 179 DIVISION TWO Chester-le-Street: Durham 505-9dec v Sussex 266 and 263-9 Grace Road: Leicestershire 204 and 168-2 BEAT Gloucestershire 159 and 212 by 8 wickets New Road: Worcestershire 284 and 145 BEAT Glamorgan 170 and 179 by 80 runs Scarborough: Yorkshire 297 and 520-9dec v Derbyshire 247 and 65-1 Derbys need 506 to win