Quite the shellacking for Surrey, which makes everything a lot more interesting! Chucking it down here at OT and time to go. We'll be back tomorrow for the last day of Championship cricket for a while. Have a lovely evening.

Close of play scores DIVISION ONE Chester-le-Street: Durham 265 BEAT Somerset 171 and 88 BY AN INNINGS AND SIX RUNS Southampton: Hampshire 608-6dec BEAT Surrey 127 and 203 BY AN INNINGS AND 278 RUNS Canterbury: Kent 394 v Essex 591-7dec Old Trafford: Lancashire 149 v Warwickshire 284 and 96-3 New Road: Worcestershire 80 v Nottinghamshire 234-3

No play today. DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire 399-4 v Derbyshire 526 Grace Road: Leicestershire 343-9dec v Glamorgan 387 and 14-1

Lord's: Middlesex 403-6 v Sussex 554-9dec County Ground: Northamptonshire 301 v Yorkshire 362 and 156-5

Hampshire BEAT Surrey by an innings and 278 runs! Southampton: Hampshire 608-6dec BEAT Surrey 127 and 203 BY AN INNINGS AND 278 RUNS Surprise result of the summer! A proper thrashing in three days. Hampshire 23 points; Surrey 1

And they're off at Old Trafford, the hover cover floats over the square and the heavy sheets are being pinned out. Lancs 96-3. Elsewhere, Surrey are eight down and taking a proper pounding, Kent are 362-7, three for Critchley, Finch 78 not out; and Ryan Higgins keeping Middlesex sound with 70 not out in Middx 310-4, 242 behind. Time for me to write up for the paper, but do keep chatting BTL.

Play abandoned for the day at the County Ground With Masood stranded on 82 and Yorks 217 ahead.

Make that seven down at Southampton

A tasty start to the over for Warwickshire: five as the ball hits the helmet, four as Barnard cuts Lyon through the off side, then four byes. And Surrey are six down and sliding quickly , still 348 behind Hampshire. Foakes still there on a stonewalling eleven, Lawrence gone for 42 (Organ again) and Steel caught off Dawson for 9.

The OT groundsmen are lying on the ground holding onto the covers as lighting flashes in the distance and thunder rumbles. But Morley continues. Share

Stumps at Bristol Bristol: Gloucestershire 399-4 v Derbyshire 526 Bracey (137) and van Buuren (156) added 156 in 21 overs with a smash and grab attack on the new ball before the rain fell.

Did a turn of the ground, a filthy cloud has floated to pretty much just above the pitch. Since tea, Morley has picked up Rhodes for five. Barnard sweeps Morley for six and soon afterwards is dropped, not easy, by the same bowler. Share

“Apologies for my email account being hacked by Fridaylongshots earlier – I won’t let it happen again.” Hello Brian Withington! ”However, I do have a small bone to pick. In listing Jake Lintott’s illustrious former clubs, how on earth could you have neglected his stint at Knowle & Dorridge in 2022? There will be mutterings of discontent down Station Road tonight if this is not rectified.” I was not aware of what you speak. Time for a quick cuppa, back shortly. Share

Tea-time-ish scores DIVISION ONE Chester-le-Street: Durham 265 BEAT Somerset 171 and 88 BY AN INNINGS AND SIX RUNS Southampton: Hampshire 608-6dec v Surrey 127 and 101-4 Canterbury: Kent 302-6 v Essex 591-7dec Old Trafford: Lancashire 149 v Warwickshire 284 and 30-2 New Road: Worcestershire 80 v Nottinghamshire 234-3

No play today. DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire 399-4 v Derbyshire 526 no play since lunch, rain Grace Road: Leicestershire 343-9dec v Glamorgan 387 and 4-1

Lord's: Middlesex 252-3 v Sussex 554-9dec County Ground: Northamptonshire 301 v Yorkshire 362 and 156-5 rain

And Lyon strikes! Davies bowled off a ripper off the inside edge, and drags his body slowly off the pitch. Warwickshire 24-2. Meanwhile interesting events have happened at Southampton, where Felix Organ has taken three wickets and Surrey are four down. Burns, Sibley, Pope and Smith all gone. Ben Foakes has dropped anchor (3 off 34) but Dan Lawrence flaying away, (31 off 27).

Leicestershire have declared, 44 runs in arears. And here at Old Trafford, Keaton Jennings whistles for Nathan Lyon, as George Bell pads up at short leg. In Lyon rolls, from the James Anderson end: pure temptation.. Warwicks 23-1, Davies still there. George Balderson had Yates caught off a beauty for five in the fourth over. Share

No play at New Road Another line through the day at New Road. Overnight rain left the ground saturated, and more rain mid-afternoon ruled things out completely.

In Division Two, it is raining at Bristol – where they haven't come on since lunch. At Grace Road, there have been four wickets for Timm van der Gugten, but Leicestershire are holding on , trail Glamrgan by 49 with two wickets in hand. Currie, fresh from his five-fer, 45 not out. A couple of wickets have fallen at Lord's, one to Carson, one to Seales, but Robson has reached his hundred! 104 not out in Middx's 216-3. Despite a scare after being hit on the hand, Shan Masood has his second fifty of the match, now 81 not out. Yorks 154-5, lead Northants by 215.

“Hello Tanya,” nice of you to drop by Andrew Benton! “Reading your dropped catch note I was forced back into my youth, where I remember in the Beano such a drop would have resulted in the unfortunate dropper being referred to as a ‘butterfingers’. In the Bash Street Kids, especially. Those were the days.” I fear “Butter-fingers” may have been put to bed permanently alongside “my sainted aunt” Share Updated at 10.00 EDT

On walk the man with the brush, the man with the bucket, the man with the painbrush and the man with the roller. Off walk a very happy Warwickshire. Hurst and Morley sprint off the field, after Morley is lbw attempting a sweep. Three wickets to Lintott, four for Bethell, and a Warwickshire first-innings lead of 135. Bethell and Lintott, 7-30 between them. Share

Get sucked into a Jacob Lintott wormhole – he’s had spells with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Fortune Barishal (BPL), Samp Army (Abu Dhabi T10), Bangla Tigers, Desert Vipers (ILT20), Gloucestershire, Somerset second XI, Barbados Royals, Dorset, Hampshire and Southern Brave as well as Birmingham Bears and Warwickshire. Here at OT, a towel hanging out of his back pocket, he spins the ball from hand to hand and bowls, a bouncy, whirling action. Share

With Lancashire in trouble at 141-8, let us wander around the grounds. Surrey, set their grand task, have lost Rory Burns for 17, caught off Keith Barker. Enter Ollie Pope who has 11,11,13,44,13, 63 and 1 to his name this season. Currently 9 not out. In spite of Parkinson’s wicket, Joe Denly is leading Kent’s fightback with gumption, 66 not out. Still trail Essex by 352 mind, five down. And there goes Lancashire’s ninth wicket, a sensational goal-keeping catch in the slips by Rhodes off Lintott – a left-arm leggie. And at New Road, where there has been no play yet today, there will be a further inspection at 3 o’clock. Share

The good news: Lancashire have avoided the follow on; the bad news: Bailey had a wacky dance and swing and has been stumped off Bethell (4-10) . He strides off, like a walking beanpole. Before today, Bethell’s fc bowling record read 2 wickets for 421. Share

Oooof a dropped catch at Southampton, where Burns and Sibley are attempting to put the game to sleep. Sibley dropped at second slip. And at Canterbury, Matt Parkinson has failed to reach his first f-c fifty, lbw to Jamie Porter for 48. Still, a nice little career best to pin to the cable knit. Kent 217-5. Share

And it only takes five balls for Warwickshire to strike, Aspinwall has a dirty swipe at Bethell and Davies collects at mid off. Lancs 124-7; Bethell three for nine. Share

The players return to the field after lunch at OT, quite balmy now actually, with the ground in transition for the Blast, which kicks off here against Durham on Thursday. Red railings and food concession vans dotted around the concourse. Aspinwall and Hurst with a lot to do. Share

A big wicket at Old Trafford, just before they took their lunch – Jennings, lbw for a 139-ball 36. Warwickshire have their teeth into this now. Three for OHD, two, including Jennings, for Bethell. And, belatedly on here, the realisation that Sam Cook hasn’t been on the field all morning at Canterbury – after limping off the field injured yesterday. Share

In the women’s ODI at Leeds, it is wet. Inspection at 1.15 – Jim Wallace keeping a close eye on events. Share

Lunchtime scores DIVISION ONE Chester-le-Street: Durham 265 BEAT Somerset 171 and 88 BY AN INNINGS AND SIX RUNS Southampton: Hampshire 608-6dec v Surrey 127 and 18-0 Canterbury: Kent 203-4 v Essex 591-7dec Old Trafford: Lancashire 114-5 v Warwickshire 284 New Road: Worcestershire 80 v Nottinghamshire 234-3

No play before lunch DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire 399-4 v Derbyshire 526 Grace Road: Leicestershire 300-6 v Glamorgan 387

Lord's: Middlesex 140-1 v Sussex 554-9dec County Ground: Northamptonshire 301 v Yorkshire 362 and 43-2

Two ducks in a funny looking Yorkshire scorecard – Leach last night and Bean this morning. Yorks 43-2, lead Northants by 104. Masood settling in for bed and breakfast. And they’ve taken an early lunch at Northampton. Early lunches at Bristol and Grace Road too. Share

Someone pretending to be Brian Withington has emailed: “Can I echo your wise sentiments regarding Finley Bean, namely ‘There’s only so much a nightwatchman can do.’ Please can you hold this thought, magnify mightily and then send in the direction of Canterbury where a certain Matt Parkinson (formerly of the parish of Old Trafford) is clearly exceeding the terms of his job description. A simple ATL observation like “ At Canterbury Matt Parkinson looks like batting all day” should suffice. Thank you in advance.” I’m not sure I should intercede on demand – but how about: Parky M is doing unexpectedly well in the face of Simon Harmer, currently 27 not out off 115 balls. Kent 168-4, still 419 behind. Share

Jennings continuing to provide ballast for Lancashire, while at the other end people come and go. Bruce the next cab off and back onto the rank, bowled for three, a third for OHD. Lancs 99-4. Share

Hampshire declare on 608 for 6 Now for some Barker, Neser Abbott hustle-bustle. Worrying for Hampshire that Pope is due a big score. After one over, Surrey 5-0.

At Southampton, Hampshire approach 600, as Ben Brown collects 150. His old team Sussex are struggling to make a breakthrough at Lord’s – Ollie Robinson (that one) 15 overs in but no reward since yesterday. Share

Latest scores DIVISION ONE Chester-le-Street: Durham 265 BEAT Somerset 171 and 88 BY AN INNINGS AND SIX RUNS Southampton: Hampshire 585-6 v Surrey 127 Canterbury: Kent 146-4 v Essex 591-7dec Old Trafford: Lancashire 86-4 v Warwickshire 284

Rain stopped play New Road: Worcestershire 80 v Nottinghamshire 234-3

No play before lunch DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire 318-4 v Derbyshire 526 Grace Road: Leicestershire 282-5 v Glamorgan 387 Lord's: Middlesex 100-1 v Sussex 554-9dec County Ground: Northamptonshire 301 v Yorkshire 362 and 35-2

A hundred for James Bracey! A second of the season for Bracey, whose two Tests in 2021 seem decades ago. He was then England’s keeping answer. Glos 293-4 and in touching distance of Derby Share

SCORES ON THE DOORS DIVISION ONE Chester-le-Street: Durham 265 BEAT Somerset 171 and 88 BY AN INNINGS AND SIX RUNS Southampton: Hampshire 523-5 v Surrey 127 Canterbury: Kent 128-4 v Essex 591-7dec Old Trafford: Lancashire 69-4 v Warwickshire 284 New Road: Worcestershire 80 v Nottinghamshire 234-3

No play before lunch DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire 278-4 v Derbyshire 526 Grace Road: Leicestershire 280-5 v Glamorgan 387

Play to start at 12pm Lord's: Middlesex 74-1 v Sussex 554-9dec County Ground: Northamptonshire 301 v Yorkshire 362 and 9-2

There’s only so much a nightwatchman can do. Finley Bean, protectively demoted to No3 last night, has been caught behind off Ben Sanderson for a duck. Yorkshire are 8 for 2, a lead of 69 against Northants. Share

Ben Brown has reached a fine hundred against Surrey, whose collective throat has a foot on it. Hampshire are 513 for four, a lead of 386. Share

Hello Mike Davies at Grace Road! "Break in the weather here and the ground staff are busy mopping up and working to get the ground ready. Won't start on time. "Players are starting to do warm ups. "Got to say, the ground staff across the country have been the heroes of this first party of the CC season for me. Herculean efforts week after week." Very well said.

And, in the end, Keaton Jennings will have to wait to resume his tortoise-like innings, as the OT rain starts bang on 11 o’clock. Share

I stand corrected, rain hasn’t yet reached Old Trafford, due to start at 11am! This was Alex Davies, ex Lancs, now Warwickshire captain, last night: “It was very satisfying but I’ve never had to work as hard as that and to face that amount of balls but I had to grind it out. “Because the pitch was turgid it was difficult to score when the bowlers bowled straight. But it was nice for me to show that I can grind out a score when I have to when the situation and when the team requires it. “I think the score we got is a good score, it’s disappointing that we couldn’t get 300 but we lost our last three wickets very quickly and I think it’s an above par score. “We comeback tomorrow and we could have them 100 for six and we’ve got four spinners and we’ll rotate them from one end.” Share

Now hosing it down in Manchester and at Grace Road and no play before lunch at New Road.

Preamble Hello! May your Sunday morning be restful and your coffee hot. The cataclysmic forecast for Manchester has yet to arrive, but the sky is dirty puddle grey. Runs galore yesterday, apart from poor Worcestershire and Somerset, am intrigued to see what magic Surrey can turn with Hampshire's 368 run lead.

Weather watch At Old Trafford the covers are coming off, at Lord's they are staying on. The Met Office says: "A cloudy start with spells of rain pushing northwards. Becoming showery into the afternoon with some sunny spells in between. The showers however, turning heavy and thundery at times. Temperatures around average."

Paul Edwards was at New Road yesterday: "It would be easy for one to write that three sessions don't come much worse for county cricketers than this sunlit Saturday at New Road but that tells half the story" | @edwardscricket https://t.co/YA88nNEwPX — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 26, 2024

Jofra and Jos on the charge: Share

Ali has a thoughtful coffee with outgoing PCA chief Rob Lynch.( I don't want The Ashes to become like the Ryder Cup.)

Saturday’s round-up While Jofra Archer flamed amazement at Edgbaston, Ben Stokes, in the second match of his own comeback, eased into full throttle at Chester-le-Street, coloured soles kicking behind him as he charged in for Durham – at fighting weight and at full pelt. Ten overs on the bounce in a match-winning spell of four for 23; eight for 77 in the match. In the words of the century-maker David Bedingham (the first Durham player to ever make a hundred in four consecutive innings): “I think I’d almost hate to be captain as after six overs Scott [Borthwick] was wanting to take him off, but Stokesy was just like ‘no’.” Durham’s innings victory, in less than five sessions, came after they had shimmied a first-innings lead of 94, thanks to a blousy last-wicket partnership of 66 between Ben Raine and Peter Siddle. This was particular frustrating for Somerset, who had reduced Durham to within touching distance at 199 for 9 (with five wickets for the concussion substitute Jake Ball). Downhearted, and hampered by sickness, they then disintegrated for 88. At a sunny Old Trafford, while many eyes were cast Wembley-wards, the former Lancashire batter Alex Davies carried his bat for the first time in a Championship game, a disciplined 127 not out taking Warwickshire to a batting point on a tired pitch. Nathan Lyon toiled through 34 overs for his one wicket. Lancashire then lost three wickets in reply; though limpet-like Keaton Jennings, who took 32 balls to get off the mark, remains on 12. Hampshire continued to grind Surrey into the dust at Southampton, building up a lead of 368 thanks to a maiden century from Toby Albert, in his sixth first-class match, and 103 for Nick Gubbins. Ben Brown was stranded on 99 at stumps. Ben Foakes, who had spent the last day and a half lying down on the physio’s table with a back spasm, will, reported the director of cricket, Alec Stewart, “bat if required.” Jordan Cox had a happy return to Canterbury, thrashing 207 in 255 balls against Kent as Essex declared on 591 for seven. In reply, Zak Crawley, who’d danced a celestial 238 against Somerset, returned to earth, flicking Sam Cook to slip for 16. At New Road, Worcestershire suffered a sobering day, bowled out for 80 after the groundstaff worked through the night to make the ground fit for play against Nottinghamshire. There were three wickets each for Luke Fletcher and Dillon Pennington, on his first return to his old home ground. Haseeb Hameed then celebrated Manchester United’s victory in the FA Cup with a century. Matt Lamb hit a maiden first-class double century; and the Australian Beau Webster a best six-wicket haul at Bristol; John Simpson and Cheteshwa Pujara picked up centuries for Sussex at Lord’s, Peter Handscomb knocked up his second ton of the season for Leicestershire and Luke Procter his first in almost two years for Northamptonshire. Share