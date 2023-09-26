Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

In Division One, nothing doing apart from the late-start here at the Rose Bowl (Hampshire 1-0) and Lancashire’s shoddy start at Canterbury – Wells, Jennings and Croft all out in single figures. A rebuild under way from Bohannon (26) and Bell (18). Lancs 54-3.

Standing by a pile of sawdust, Kemar Roach runs in. So let’s go round the grounds:

I’ve arrived at the Ageas Bowl, just in time for play to start – though the sky doesn’t look that promising.

Umbrella updates: pitch inspection at The Rosebowl at 10.45, no play before lunch at Edgbaston, raining at The County Ground.

An email to brighten my morning, hello Rob Lewis! “First of all, thank you for your enlightening coverage over what has been a strange but exciting season.” [thank you!it’s been fun, hasn’t it] “I was musing on the fact that in 1960, when I started following cricket, Surrey and Yorkshire were duking it out at the top of the table, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was about to break onto our tv screens. Today, we hear that the star of that show, David McCallum has died at 90, and Yorkshire might be about to become the winners – of the wooden spoon. At least my team, Surrey, should be crowned champs over the next 96 hours. So at least something is in the right order in this disordered world.” David McCallum (L), enters the great pavilion in the sky. Photograph: Las Vegas News Bureau/EPA

Gary Naylor’s invaluable round-up of all things county cricket:

Weather watch My train has come to a grinding halt somewhere outside Basingstoke, but the weather in north Hampshire is grey – and the start is indeed delayed at Southampton, as well as The County Ground, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and Headingley.

Sue watch Thanks to Romeo for reminding me that Sue Redfern smashes another glass ceiling today by being the first female to stand in a County Championship game.

Street Child World Cup Ahead of the men’s 50-over World Cup, the second edition of the Street Child Cricket World Cup is up and running in Chennai: 19 teams from 13 countries split into three groups, two international and one Indian. The charity was set up to advocate for street-connected children, give them a voice, raise awareness, and campaign to give them better protection, respect and support – the tournament give those children a global platform as well as an international tournament to play. Follow the games on YouTube here:

A cracking piece on Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowled like a dream against Australia on Sunday.

England players may yet join the party after their final ODI against Ireland in Bristol today, as Ali Martin reports:

Fixtures Southampton: Hampshire v Surrey Canterbury: Kent v Lancashire County Ground: Northamptonshire v Essex Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Middlesex Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Somerset DIVISION TWO Chester-le-Street: Durham v Leicestershire Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Derbyshire Hove: Sussex v Gloucestershire Headingley: Yorkshire v Worcestershire

Division Two Table 1 Durham 209 2 Worcestershire 162 3 Leicestershire 140 4 Glamorgan 131 5 Sussex 130 6 Derbyshire 104 7 Gloucestershire 95 8 Yorkshire 89

Division One Table 1 Surrey 213 2 Essex 193 3 Hampshire 173 4 Warwickshire 170 5 Lancashire 152 6 Somerset 140 7 Nottinghamshire 129 8 Kent 99 9 Middlesex 98 10 Northamptonshire 74