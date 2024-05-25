Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

A yes-no mix-up at Old Trafford, but a wild throw gives Alex Davies, who would have been run out, another life. Bethell at the other end offers a sheepish apology. Share

And a third down at New Road, a second for Luke Fletcher. In the rub your eyes match at Southampton, Hampshire have a 15-run lead over Surrey, but are still only one down. Fifty for Toby Albert, while Nick Gubbins on 48. Share

He polishes, he crouches, he inspects the pitch. In bright sunshine, Nathan Lyon starts his spell from the James Anderson End. Share Updated at 06.52 EDT

Dillon Pennington knows New Road like the back of his hand, and is in the wickets in his third over, Ed Pollock bowled for one. As Jake Libby is also back in the pavilion, this leaves Worcs in the soup at 3-2, now slightly improved to 15-2. Share

“Buenos dias Tanya!” Hello there, Tim Maitland. ”If it weren’t for the band of heavy rain sliding westward off the North Sea and across East Anglia, I’d tell you to expect a volatile day at the County Ground today. ”The surprise on the first day was that Yorkshire managed to cobble together such a strong start on a green-tinged pitch and an outfield so lush you half expected to find dairy cows grazing on it. At one point the centurion Adam Lyth was nearly scythed in half by one that cut back into the left hander, while a sizeable portion of the runs were being scored between the slips and gully. Catches weren’t put down, as such, but they fell agonisingly close on a few occasions. ”The loss of six wickets for 79 runs was inevitable and not just because the Yorkshire middle order is a lot less meaty with Joe Root and Harry Brook resting their hams. ”My suspicion is Northants will be batting relatively quickly, weather permitting, but chasing a score that’ll prove to already be over par. It’ll be interesting to see how the Sri Lankan left-handed quick Vishwa Fernando adjusts in the first of his short three-game stint.” Yorkshire currently eight down but Jordan Thompson having lots of fun with the bat, 53 not out. Yorks 362-8. Share

Alex “carthorse” Davies goes to his fifty in three hours one minute – the third slowest first-class fifty of his career. The Warwickshire hundred winds slowly up. Share Updated at 06.33 EDT

And a wicket at Old Trafford! George Balderson joins the Tom Bailey wickets club, as Mousley is caught for two. Share

A maiden five-fer for Scott Currie! Sam Northeast caught behind off the first ball of the day. And only one more in the runs chart for David Bedingham at Chester le Street– a fourth wicket for concussion substitute Jake Ball. Share

1000 runs before the end of May David Bedingham needs another 206 runs this match to join the elusive 1000 runs before the end of May club…. Share

And action at New Road at last, where HH has won the toss and inserted Worcestershire. There will be a minute’s applause in memory of the talented and, by all accounts ,lovely young man, Josh Baker. Share Updated at 06.14 EDT

Friday’s round-up After bowling 38 overs at Blackpool last week, Ben Stokes stormed in for 15.1 more at Chester-le-Street, grabbing four for 54 as Somerset were whistled out for 171. He was then lbw for a duck in Durham’s up and down 177 for six, one of three wickets for Jake Ball – who only switched into the team as a concussion substitute for Migael Pretorius, hit on the head during his innings of 53. David Bedingham’s unbeaten hundred crowned him the first Durham batter to score hundreds in four consecutive innings. Surrey suffered a rare malfunction after being skittled for 127 at Southampton. The first five batters inched into double figures, but only Rory Burns (33) got out of the teens. Liam Dawson, bowling first change, pocketed the top three; Kyle Abbott (five for 25) rattled through most of the rest. In reply, Hampshire had reached 102 for one at stumps. Clouds hung over Old Trafford but Warwickshire chose to bat first faced with the threat of Nathan Lyon on a fourth-day turner. Progress was lethargic – just 40 scoring shots in a truncated day – with three wickets for Lancashire’s previously off-kilter Tom Bailey. Alex Davies was stranded on 47 when bad light stopped play. Kent chipped away at Essex on a sunny day at Canterbury, despite losing Wes Agar to a shoulder injury. Dean Elgar top scored with 77, while Jordan Cox got an unbeaten half-century against his old club. In Division Two, Derbyshire raced towards maximum batting points against Gloucestershire with a first century for Matt Lamb since his move to Derby. Glamorgan survived Marnus Labuschagne being bowled for eight, thanks to half centuries for Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson and Sam Northeast against Leicestershire. Sussex’s Cheteshwar Pujar collected an unbeaten 91 against Middlesex at Lord’s, while Adam Lyth’s third hundred of the season propped up Yorkshire against Northamptonshire. There was no play possible at New Road, as Worcestershire returned to the ground for the first time since eight floods ran amok during the winter. Share Updated at 05.43 EDT

“I’ve not seen a pitch like that.” Loved this from Alex Davies yesterday evening: “It was tough graft out there – I played a few years at this club and I’ve not seen a pitch like that. It’s got grass on it so it’s nipping around but it’s also really bare at the ends so it was a tricky decision with the toss but we took the aggressive option and batted so we’ll try and get as many as we can first innings and back ourselves to bowl Lancashire out twice. “I can’t blame Lancashire for the pitch – they have a world class spinner in Nathan Lyon and they have some good seamers so leave some grass on. Both teams need a result so it’s looking like, weather dependant, it will head that way. “I’ve been looking forward to facing Lyon. He’s a world class bowler and as he reminded us out there he has played international cricket for 14 years and he’s not shy of letting you know. It’s a really good battle and you want to play against the best players and see how you fare and I did OK today.” Share

All hail captain Cummins: Share

Scores on the doors

DIVISION ONE Chester-le-Street: Durham 177-6 v Somerset 171 Southampton: Hampshire 102-1 v Surrey 127 Canterbury: Kent v Essex 287-4 Old Trafford: Lancashire v Warwickshire 89-3 New Road: Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire no play today DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire v Derbyshire 434-5 Grace Road: Leicestershire v Glamorgan 352-8 Lord’s: Middlesex v Sussex 295-4 County Ground: Northamptonshire v Yorkshire 312-7 Share