And as warm dinner arrives in the press box, news from Lord’s where Middlesex are now 56 for five. Time for some de Caires magic with the bat to go with his riches with the ball.
And the New Road public address tells us that the bridge has actually reopened, unexploded ordinance somehow dealt with. On the pitch, the ground staff stand and look at the covers.
And things are looking even gloomier for Middlesex at Lord’s, where Ryan Higgins has heard the tumble of bails behind his boots. Middx 54-4.
And news reaches the press box that the police have closed off the bridge over the Severn leading to New Road because of an unexploded World War Two device.
A second wicket at The Oval, Procter pushes at a bouncy one and is snaffled at second slip by Jamie Overton (back on the pitch). Super bowling by Tom Lawes. Quite the challenge for Karun Nair wandering in at No.4. Northants 51-2.
Middlesex’s top order going through the customary motions: 37-3. A wicket each for Chris Rushworth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Craig Miles, Stoneman, Robson and Davies back in their tracksuits.
At The Oval, Jamie Overton has hobbled off injured, over completed by Rory Burns. Don’t give up the day job Rory. Northants, rather surprisingly, have only lost one wicket. Emilio Gay caught off Jordan Clark for 16. Northants 48-1.
News from Grace Road, where they will toss at 12.15 and take lunch. Play will/should/might start at 12.55 and there is free entry to celebrate Leicester’s win the in One-day trophy. And if you want a photo of the cup, make your way to the club shop.
Promotion-wise: Leicestershire’s hopes will be dashed, and Worcestershire will go up, if Worcestershire beat Durham, claim at least two bonus points, and claim three more points in total than Leicestershire. I think (please advise if I’m wrong) that in the last 20 years, Worcestershire have been promoted six times.
They’re slowly dragging the covers off at New Road. I’m going to quickly write something up for tomorrow while keeping an eye on things at The Oval, Lord’s and Chelmsford. Do keep chatting below the line as well.
Rain now at Chelmsford, and the little men scurry back into the weather house.
Northants having a torrid time against Kemar Roach at The Oval, but are still intact, 17-0. Surrey captain Rory Burns is now shorn after cutting his ponytail off for charity.
An early wicket, and it is Sir Alastair – could it be, could it be his penultimate game – bowled for a three ball duck. Essex 6-1.
Make that three, on at Lord’s as well, where Middlesex haven’t yet lost a wicket.
No play anywhere in fact, except in the big two Division One games, at The Oval and Chelmsford.
It’s now raining at New Road, the leaves on the old horse chestnut yellowing by the hospitality tent.
Delays, delays … at New Road, Old Trafford, the County Ground and Grace Road.
The lanterns were lit crossing the bridge to New Road, which wasn’t a great sign. Sure enough the covers are on and the wind screams over the ground.
Weather watch
Autumnal:
Cloud and rain quickly spreading in from the west through the morning, though after a spell of rain, drier with some bright spells for southern parts of the UK. Windy with a risk of coastal gales. Met Office.
Background to Sussex’s promotion-ending penalty points:
Division Two table
1 Durham (12) 198
2 Worcestershire (12) 154
3 Leicestershire (12) 133
4 Glamorgan (13) 131
5 Sussex (12) 124
6 Derbyshire (12) 96
7 Gloucestershire (13) 95
8 Yorkshire (12) 81
Division One Table (all sides have played 12 games)
1 Surrey 205
2 Essex 187
3 Hampshire 153
4 Warwickshire 149
5 Lancashire 146
6 Somerset 128
7 Nottinghamshire 122
8 Middlesex 95
9 Kent 93
10 Northants 63
Fixtures
DIVISION ONE
Chelmsford: Essex v Hampshire
Old Trafford: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire
Lord’s: Middlesex v Warwickshire
Taunton: Somerset v Kent
The Oval: Surrey v Northamptonshire
DIVISION TWO
The County Ground: Derbyshire v Sussex
Grace Road: Leicestershire v Yorkshire
New Road: Worcestershire v Durham
Preamble
Good morning! The bells have been peeling damply over New Road this morning, the roof tops wet, the hills pulling on their cobweb cardigans through the mist. Welcome to mid-September and the penultimate round of this year’s County Championship, with every team on the field except Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.
I’m at New Road today, to watch what seems likely to be the two clubs promoted to Division One next season. Second-placed Worcestershire’s hopes look sunnier thanks to Sussex being landed with an automatic 12-point deduction after picking up four fixed-penalties in the season. Jack Carlson (level two penalty breach) and Tom Haines (level one penalty breach) have both been dropped by Sussex for today’s match against Derbyshire, while Cheteshwar Pujara receives an automatic one-match suspension as the captain on the field. Ari Karvelas has also been withdrawn, pending an investigation. A sad end to what has been an encouraging season at Hove, and which leaves them down in fifth place, 30 points behind Worcestershire.
Durham need just five points at New Road to secure the Division Two title, while Leicestershire, new magnificent one-day cup Champions, can keep the pressure on Worcestershire if they can turn over Yorkshire at Grace Road.
In Division One, Surrey can win the title this round if they turn over cellar dwellers Northamptonshire and Essex lose against Hampshire; while Northants fate will be sealed if either Middlesex or Kent – divided by just two points in eighth and ninth – win. Relegation, promotion, a chance for the title -what more could you ask for? Play starts at 10.30am. Don’t forget your anorak.