And as warm dinner arrives in the press box, news from Lord’s where Middlesex are now 56 for five. Time for some de Caires magic with the bat to go with his riches with the ball.

A nice rainy-day read by Ali on CCLive favourite, and England call-up, Sam Hain:

And the New Road public address tells us that the bridge has actually reopened, unexploded ordinance somehow dealt with. On the pitch, the ground staff stand and look at the covers.

And things are looking even gloomier for Middlesex at Lord’s, where Ryan Higgins has heard the tumble of bails behind his boots. Middx 54-4. And news reaches the press box that the police have closed off the bridge over the Severn leading to New Road because of an unexploded World War Two device.

A second wicket at The Oval, Procter pushes at a bouncy one and is snaffled at second slip by Jamie Overton (back on the pitch). Super bowling by Tom Lawes. Quite the challenge for Karun Nair wandering in at No.4. Northants 51-2.

Middlesex’s top order going through the customary motions: 37-3. A wicket each for Chris Rushworth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Craig Miles, Stoneman, Robson and Davies back in their tracksuits.

At The Oval, Jamie Overton has hobbled off injured, over completed by Rory Burns. Don’t give up the day job Rory. Northants, rather surprisingly, have only lost one wicket. Emilio Gay caught off Jordan Clark for 16. Northants 48-1.

News from Grace Road, where they will toss at 12.15 and take lunch. Play will/should/might start at 12.55 and there is free entry to celebrate Leicester’s win the in One-day trophy. And if you want a photo of the cup, make your way to the club shop. Promotion-wise: Leicestershire’s hopes will be dashed, and Worcestershire will go up, if Worcestershire beat Durham, claim at least two bonus points, and claim three more points in total than Leicestershire. I think (please advise if I’m wrong) that in the last 20 years, Worcestershire have been promoted six times.

They’re slowly dragging the covers off at New Road. I’m going to quickly write something up for tomorrow while keeping an eye on things at The Oval, Lord’s and Chelmsford. Do keep chatting below the line as well.

Rain now at Chelmsford, and the little men scurry back into the weather house.

Northants having a torrid time against Kemar Roach at The Oval, but are still intact, 17-0. Surrey captain Rory Burns is now shorn after cutting his ponytail off for charity. Updated at 05.58 EDT

An early wicket, and it is Sir Alastair – could it be, could it be his penultimate game – bowled for a three ball duck. Essex 6-1. Updated at 06.51 EDT

Make that three, on at Lord’s as well, where Middlesex haven’t yet lost a wicket.

No play anywhere in fact, except in the big two Division One games, at The Oval and Chelmsford.

It’s now raining at New Road, the leaves on the old horse chestnut yellowing by the hospitality tent.

Delays, delays … at New Road, Old Trafford, the County Ground and Grace Road. Updated at 06.51 EDT

The lanterns were lit crossing the bridge to New Road, which wasn’t a great sign. Sure enough the covers are on and the wind screams over the ground.

Weather watch Autumnal: Cloud and rain quickly spreading in from the west through the morning, though after a spell of rain, drier with some bright spells for southern parts of the UK. Windy with a risk of coastal gales. Met Office.

Background to Sussex’s promotion-ending penalty points:

Division Two table 1 Durham (12) 198 2 Worcestershire (12) 154 3 Leicestershire (12) 133 4 Glamorgan (13) 131 5 Sussex (12) 124 6 Derbyshire (12) 96 7 Gloucestershire (13) 95 8 Yorkshire (12) 81

Division One Table (all sides have played 12 games) 1 Surrey 205 2 Essex 187 3 Hampshire 153 4 Warwickshire 149 5 Lancashire 146 6 Somerset 128 7 Nottinghamshire 122 8 Middlesex 95 9 Kent 93 10 Northants 63 Updated at 06.52 EDT

Fixtures DIVISION ONE Chelmsford: Essex v Hampshire Old Trafford: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire Lord’s: Middlesex v Warwickshire Taunton: Somerset v Kent The Oval: Surrey v Northamptonshire DIVISION TWO The County Ground: Derbyshire v Sussex Grace Road: Leicestershire v Yorkshire New Road: Worcestershire v Durham