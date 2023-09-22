Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Also adding spice: Kyle Abbot chops on at Chelmsford, Hampshire nine down. And, Kent, inserted after Somerset declared overnight, have already lost Ben Compton. Surely even Kent can’t be out twice in one day…

And, to keep things spicy, an early wicket at The Oval where Overton is swallowed at second slip off White for 51.

Paul Farbrace reads the riot act Not too happy after Sussex’s lame 100 all out against Derbyshire: “Appalling is the simple word really. We batted poorly, lacked fight, desire. It’s not a 100 all out pitch, but there’s only so many things you can keep saying. “I’m getting fed up with performances like that, it’s not good enough .The top five gave their wickets away, yes it was a good toss to win but we haven’t shown enough fight. “People have missed out on this selection so it creates an opportunity and no one has taken the opportunity which is incredibly frustrating. You want people to show fight, desire and sell their wicket dearly and we’re just not doing that. “It’s frustrating, it’s annoying and it’s a very quiet dressing room tonight. We got what we deserved today.”

Bright sunlight at The Oval, short stout shadows. A rush through the gates as people rushed to get their seats for the start of play, on this the last day of the season in south London.

Sue Redfern to make history Sue Redfern, firm but fair trailblazer, will make history next week when she becomes the first female umpire to stand in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales . Redfern has been appointed to umpire the Championship match between Glamorgan and Derbyshire at Sophia Gardens, starting next Tuesday. With 21 England playing caps under her belt, Redfern has smashed through the umpiring glass season. She made history two years ago, also at Cardiff, when she was the fourth official at a home England men’s match –against Sri Lanka, and was the first female umpire to stand in a Blast match earlier this summer. She has also umpired at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as three Women’s T20 World Cups and two Women’s World Cups. “I have worked hard to earn this opportunity, said Refern, “and I look forward to taking the next step in my career by umpiring a men’s first-class match. “That has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it. “Umpiring has become such a fulfilling part of my life and while my focus is on being the best umpire I can be, I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others. “When I started umpiring I had to balance other work commitments with my umpiring, but it is now a career I can solely focus on. I am proud of the steps I have taken and that I am proving that opportunities now exist in umpiring for anyone if they’re willing to work hard and dedicate themselves.” History maker: Sue Redfern. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Updated at 05.07 EDT

Scores on the doors DIVISION ONE Chelmsford: Essex 447-9 dec v Hampshire 322-8 Old Trafford: Lancashire 225-6 v Nottinghamshire Lord’s: Middlesex 121 and 96-1 v Warwickshire 315 Taunton: Somerset 404-4 v Kent The Oval: Surrey 158-6 v Northamptonshire 357 DIVISION TWO The County Ground: Derbyshire 79-1 v Sussex 100 Grace Road: Leicestershire 233 v Yorkshire 155 and 113-1 New Road: Worcestershire 313=9 v Durham 10-0