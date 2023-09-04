Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

An unhappy Dan Worrall is given out to a spicy short one – off the fore-arm according the departing batsman – with Surrey just short of max batting points. Ben Foakes has added only a small cough of runs this morning.

Harry Dixon giving Australia a flying start against England in the U-19 ODI at Hove. England’s side – for future CCLive appearances: Theo Wylie, Ben McKinney(c), Luc Benkenstein, Hamza Shaikh, Ross Whitfield, Noah Thain, Dom Kelly, Henry Hurle(wk), Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Charlie Barnard.

Time to gather blackberries round the Division One grounds. While Surrey falter against Warwickshire (370-8); Bohannon and Salt steady the ship for Lancashire (83-3). Gregory and Brooks continue to carve up Hampshire (305-9) – Dawson finally out for 115 and Browne and Cook making an easy-breezy start against Middlesex at Chelmsford: 52-0.

Haven’t read this yet, but Sharda Ugra is always worth your time. This is a stunning piece. Behind a paywall, but well worth your time and money to access. In-depth research + knowledge, and with the bitingly humourour phrases for situations that call for it – all in trademark Sharda Ugra style. https://t.co/ZlLLJnK4xj — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) September 3, 2023

And now Lawes is run out – seems to have been a plague of incompetent lumbering over 22 yards in the last 24 hours -Surrey 357 for 8, having lost four for 14 this morning. And Barnard now drops Worrall off his own bowling. A Surrey slip-up.

A third for Ed Barnard at The Oval – Foakes still there on 114, Surrey having a morning wobble 356-7. Lancashire too, more tremulously, 63-3, Williams back in the hutch, Salt now partnering Bohannon.A second for Sanderson.

I’ll have whatever Ed Barnard ate for breakfast (even though I still haven’t quite got over him leaving Worcestershire). Two wickets in three balls – Cameron Steel (71) and Jordan Clark (0) in his purse.Surrey 346-6.

Bad news for Middlesex: Jayant Yadav has not arrived in the UK in time to start the game against Essex – where things are already underway: Essex 11-0, Sir Alastair – could this be his last summer? – 8 not out.

And, in case you missed it, Raf saw England’s women crumble against Sri Lanka on Saturday, the first time Sri Lanka have beaten England for a decade.

Emma John was at Edgbaston yesterday to watch New Zealand notch up a surprise, and crushing, victory over England. Updated at 05.32 EDT

Sunday’s roundup On a hot September Sunday, sun stolen from a dreary August, the County Championship returned. To a bubbling Oval hum and an audience of shirt sleeves on pale blue seats, Ben Foakes petted a deft hundred for Surrey, his third ton of the first-class summer. Foakes and Cameron Steel (69 runs) added an unbeaten 152 for the fifth wicket, keeping out Warwickshire’s second new ball, and bolstering earlier half‑centuries from Dom Sibley (Birkenstocks) and Jamie Smith (kickback mules). The hosts finished the day on 339-4. Surrey, eyes on a second consecutive title, go into the final month of the season top of the table, leading second-placed Essex by 17 points. Warwickshire must win at the Oval for an even theoretical tilt at the title. Liam Dawson, having a season to remember for Hampshire, hit an unbeaten 109 against Somerset under the eye of the England selector Luke Wright. It was a stodgy surface, with Somerset bowling 24 maidens in the day. Sam Whiteman bashed a boisterous 79 in his final game before he returns to Australia, but the Division One wooden spoonists Northamptonshire threw a couple of run-outs into the mix and yet again failed to reach 250. Ben Sanderson and Jack White plucked out Lancashire’s openers before stumps. In Division Two, Durham continued to storm towards promotion, dismissing Sussex for 266 despite an opening stand of 110 between Toms Clark and Haines. Matt Parkinson was Durham’s gamechanger, snatching four for 58 and a sprinting, sprawling catch. Ben Raine collected his 50th wicket of the season. In the promotion battle at New Road, an unbeaten 74 from Brett D’Oliveira coaxed Worcestershire out of the doldrums despite three wickets apiece for Glamorgan’s James Harris and Jamie McIlroy. Tom Scriven’s four for 30 helped Leicestershire to bowl out Gloucestershire for 159. Anuj Dal grabbed five wickets on a slow pitch at Scarborough, where Yorkshire were rustled out for less than 300 by Derbyshire. A sleepy crowd watched the 22‑year‑old James Wharton make 58, thoughts running to the future with Yorkshire bottom of the table after their 48‑point deduction by the CDC committee.

Start of play scores – day two DIVISION ONE The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 282-7 v Somerset The County Ground: Northants 232 v Lancashire 54-2 The Oval: Surrey 339-4 v Warwickshire DIVISION TWO Chester-le-Street: Durham 6-0 v Sussex 266 Grace Road: Leicestershire 103-2 v Gloucestershire 159 New Road: Worcestershire 284 v Glamorgan 3-0 Scarborough: Yorkshire 297 v Derbyshire 47-1 Day one: Chelmsford: Essex v Middlesex