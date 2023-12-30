Alexa, stay away from her husband.

A TikToker evicted her Amazon home device equipped with Alexa after the female-voiced program started talking to her husband in the middle of the night.

“This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept talking to my husband,” said Jess, whose user name is @cozylifewithbless, in a recent video.

“He was playing video games at 1 a.m., and he was, like, ‘This is just super, super weird,’” she added.

But things didn’t end there for the already icked-out Jess.

Not long after her home device started striking up some one-on-one conversation with the husband, Alexa was discovered “speaking after not being talked to at all,” Jess revealed.

Now, Alexa is “officially evicted from our place,” Jess said.

In the comments of her video, some said they could relate to the odd behavior.

“I also caught my Alexa at 3 a.m. whispering to my dogs in the kitchen,” one wrote. “I thought someone was in the house. I unplugged it.”

Another TikToker, MKP Studios, observed their Alexa spitting out a “chilling message.”

“Stop, error, 701, enter,” the household technology bizarrely kept repeating. (Though he may not have been the only customer to receive a similarly ominous warning.)

On Reddit, a user posted about their Alexa being “creepy as hell” two months ago as well.

“I have heard of Alexa doing random things. Well, tonight when I went to my room, I asked Alexa to turn my lights on as I always do and Alexa did. Only after 5 seconds they turned back off. I did this again and the same thing happened.

“About an hour later my [mom] comes into my room saying Alexa has just sung goodbye to her for no reason. And it does it again a few minutes later.”

Five years ago, Alexa went viral for having a creepy laugh that sometimes seemingly activated on its own.

“My Echo Spot had an alarm set for 5:45, but sometime before 5 am (I am guessing it was about 4:45), Alexa randomly started speaking. She said, ‘Today is a good day to kill yourself,’” the user wrote.

“Her exact words might have varied slightly, but I caught that part and said ‘Alexa stop,’ which did stop her. But she followed up right after with information about Suicide Prevention. I said ‘Alexa stop’ again, and she over-rided me. I repeated it, and she finally stopped.”