A man and a woman who had recently moved to northwest Arkansas were apparently killed as they hiked in a state park with their school-age daughters, authorities said Sunday.

Arkansas State Police identified the victims as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. The agency said in a statement that the couple had recently moved to Prairie Grove from out of state.

Facebook pages for each, verified by NBC News, say that they have lived in inland California and eastern Montana. Public records place them in Miles City, Montana.

State police said the agency was notified of the double homicide in Devil’s Den State Park shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. The park is about 12 miles east of Prairie Grove and about 25 miles south of Fayetteville.

“We are heartbroken by today’s horrific news from Devil’s Den State Park and are in close contact with State Police and the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism as they work to apprehend the suspect,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday evening on X.

She said “law enforcement will not rest” until the killer is found and prosecuted.

The victims’ daughters, ages 7 and 9, were not harmed and were in the custody of family members, the agency said Sunday. It’s not clear whether they witnessed the homicides.

A manhunt led by state police is underway. An FBI representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State police said the killer is a man with a medium build who was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark baseball cap and fingerless gloves.

He may have been seen driving toward a park exit in a black sedan, possibly a Mazda, with tape obscuring its license plate number, state police said. Investigators believe the man may have driven on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 nearby.

No information about the type of weapon used or a motive was available.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab will confirm the manner and cause of death, state police said.

Detectives hope cellphone and security video can help them crack the case. They called for anyone at the park Saturday with cellphone or GoPro-style imagery to step forward.

The area of the park where the homicides took place was off-limits Sunday as the investigation continues, state police said. The couple’s bodies were found on a walking trail, the agency said.

It described the area as “remote and rural,” a region “where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service.”

A state parks spokesperson said all trails at Devil’s Den were off-limits until further notice.

Last month, a dedication was staged for a newly renovated campground at the park. Arkansas State Parks describes Devil’s Den as “a favorite destination for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.”

It is not clear how the double homicide was initially reported.