The backlog at crown courts in England and Wales has hit a new record high, with more than 64,000 trials not yet resolved, official figures show.

Data published on Thursday by HM Courts and Tribunal Services shows 64,015 crown court cases were open in July, up by 402 compared to June – and 4,654 higher than the same time last year, a 7 per cent increase.

The figures represent the sixth consecutive monthly rise – and will come as another blow to the government’s hopes of achieving its target to cut the backlog to 53,000 by March 2025.

The backlog has soared in recent years, rising from 37,000 to 55,000 in a single year in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated delays in the justice system.

The vast backlog has been partly blamed for direly low prosecution levels for rape, with the number of rape cases stuck in the backlog quadrupling between 2020 and 2023 – and taking an average of two years to complete in court, according to the charity Rape Crisis.

The number of cases waiting to be heard in magistrates’ courts – where nearly all cases will have initial hearings – also rose by more than 6,000 in July, hitting more than 350,000.

At the start of the year, director of public prosecutions Max Hill KC told The Independent that the criminal justice system was “overloaded”, and that a shortage of barristers was worsening lengthy delays.

Some victims were dropping out of cases because they were “unable to stay with a process that takes months or years”, warned the Crown Prosecution Service chief, as he said some officials had resorted to “ringing around” independent barristers trying to find someone to represent them in court hearings.

Those accused of crimes are also being kept in limbo for vast periods, with the number of people held in prison on remand hitting a 50-year high, MPs on the Commons justice committee warned in January.

This in turn is exacerbating issues of overcrowding at some prisons which hold those awaiting trial, with BBC Newsnight reporting this week that data obtained via Freedom of Information request showed at least 150 people had been kept on remand for five years or more while awaiting trial.