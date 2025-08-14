HOUSTON (Reuters) -A court officer in Delaware overseeing an auction of shares in the parent of Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum has requested an adjournment of the sale process’ final hearing, originally scheduled for next week to decide the auction’s winner, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The request comes after at least two unsolicited bids were recently submitted by groups including affiliates of hedge fund Elliott Investment Management and commodities house Vitol, even after the court officer had recommended a different bid by a unit of miner Gold Reserve.

