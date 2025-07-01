One of two men jailed last year for their roles in the Coutts, Alta., border protest has been granted bail while he appeals his conviction and sentence.

An Alberta appeal court judge says Chris Carbert does not pose a threat to public safety and is unlikely to commit a criminal offence if released from custody.

Last fall, a jury found Carbert and Anthony Olienick guilty of mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace for their role in the blockade.

They were each given prison sentences of six-and-a-half years.

Olienick was also convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.

The blockade tied up traffic at the Canada-U.S. border crossing for two weeks in early 2022, and was one of several nationwide protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.