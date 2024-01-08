KELTY HEARTS showed “real character” to fight back from two goals down and salvage a well-earned point at Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Michael Tidser’s team appeared to be up against it at the Balmoral Stadium after two goals inside the opening 20 minutes, from Rumarn Burrell and Mitch Megginson, put Paul Hartley’s hosts two goals in front.

That looked set to condemn the ‘Maroon Machine’ to a third defeat in four games but, in a role reversal of their previous trip to the north east, when Cove earned a draw from a two-goal deficit in September, the New Central Park side rallied.

Alfie Bavidge, whose initial loan until January from Aberdeen was extended until the end of the season ahead of the game, took advantage of a mistake by home keeper, Nick Suman, two minutes into the second half to reduce the arrears.

That was the 17-year-old’s third goal in Kelty colours, and 10 minutes later, Adam Corbett did likewise to complete the comeback.

The defender, who netted in that 2-2 draw between the teams earlier in the season, as well as against Edinburgh City, headed home Lewis O’Donnell’s corner to secure a creditable point on the road for Tidser’s outfit.

“I thought first half we were a bit passive,” the player / manager told Kelty Hearts TV.

“We probably weren’t managing the game the way I said at half time to be honest with you. I can feel it when I’m on the park as well, in terms of trying to get balls down the side, doing things quicker. If we’re going to move it across the back four it needs to go quick. The moment it goes slow they can get over quickly.

“In terms of the comeback, I thought from first half to second half, night and day. I thought second half we were really, really good. A proper good performance.

“To come from 2-0 down and get a point – this isn’t an easy place to come – the boys showed real character, so I’m pleased after the 90 minutes.”

With left back Jamie Walker pulling out of the team ahead of the game due to illness, Lewis Owens was handed his first start of the campaign by Tidser, who described him as “superb”.

“We had to shuffle the pack. We started Lewis at left back and then Geordie’s (Kevin McDonald, assistant manager) changed it,” Tidser said.

“We put him in to centre half and I thought when he went in there he was more comfortable. It was a really good performance, and I said to him in there.

“He’s a brilliant lad. He’s had to be really patient and he comes in, trains really well, he’s come through the youth development so he knows the club really well, so I’m really, really pleased for him.

“It’s a wee jag in the arm for him because I think that gives players confidence when they know they can step in, against, probably, one of the best strikers in the league in terms of Burrell.

“That’ll hopefully give him a lot of confidence and he can build on that now.”

Kelty, who are sixth in the League One table, three points behind fourth-top Montrose, but with a game in hand, entertain Annan Athletic this weekend, and Tidser added: “That’s us went to Hamilton now and taken a point, we’ve come to Cove and taken a point, we were unlucky at Falkirk, albeit we lost the game, so now we’re playing the teams round about us, the so-called part-time teams.

“All games are important but, on our home patch, and I say it all the time, I think you want to try and build a wee bit of momentum so we’ll be training hard this week and full focus for next Saturday.”