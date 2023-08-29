Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage last September as part of a special stream celebrating the series’ 15th anniversary. Now, one year later, and a little over one month before the game hits PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, it’s getting the Game Informer spotlight on our latest cover! We traveled to France to speak with Ubisoft Bordeaux, a relatively new studio in the worldwide company’s massive stable of studios. After opening its doors in 2017, Ubisoft Bordeaux has worked mainly as a support studio to others in the Ubisoft umbrella. But after leading development on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC, the team was given a chance to create a full game.

This cover story and our exclusive coverage on the site will bring you new details about how Assassin’s Creed Mirage began as a DLC for Valhalla before transforming into a full release, how Ubisoft Bordeaux is bringing 9th Century Golden Age Baghdad to life, why Basim Ibn Is’haq is back, and more. We played the game for two hours, completing three contracts nobody outside of Ubisoft has played, and spoke with three of the game’s leads to learn how Ubisoft Bordeaux is returning to the roots of Assassin’s Creed, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.

Welcoming you into our deep dive into Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Baghdad, contracts, and development story is the beautiful art spread across the cover of this Game Informer issue. Our standard cover highlights protagonist Basim, who will grow from street thief to the master assassin we see with Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, presumably in the event of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The Game Informer Gold cover features the same cover image with “Game Informer” in flashy, metallic gold. Each Gold issue is numbered, too, making it even more special for collectors.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is just the start of Issue 359, though. Within its pages, you’ll find an in-depth retrospective on the first Splinter Cell, complete with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen development images, and another retrospective taking players into the Game Informer animus to look at every mainline Assassin’s Creed game. You’ll find other features about balancing online multiplayer games, our most extensive look yet at Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, an in-depth preview of Alan Wake II, and more. Elsewhere, we have previews of games like Lords of the Fallen, The Crew Motorfest, Enshrouded, Star Wars Outlaws, Persona 5 Tactica and the upcoming Persona 3 Reload remake, and even Mortal Kombat 1.

As usual, you’ll find our latest reviews, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Sea of Stars, Disney Illusion Island, Baldur’s Gate 3, Immortals of Aveum, Blasphemous 2, Stray Gods, and more.

Here’s a closer look at the standard cover and Gold cover for this issue:

You can also try to nab a Game Informer Gold version of the issue. Limited to a numbered print run per issue, this premium version of Game Informer isn’t available for sale. To learn about places where you might be able to get a copy, check out our official Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, BlueSky, and Threads accounts and stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks. Click here to read more about Game Informer Gold.

