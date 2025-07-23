



When the Covid-19 public health crisis began in the U.S. with the first confirmed case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Washington state on Jan. 20, 2020, the terrifying pandemic was underway, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would report its first confirmed death from the virus on Feb. 29.

By March 3, 2020, CDC reported 60 confirmed cases in 12 states. On March 13, the first Trump administration declared a national emergency, and states started implementing shutdowns on March 15, according to the CDC’s timeline of Covid-19 events.

Biotechnology firms Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna Therapeutics began developing Covid-19 vaccines in March 2020, and by November 2020, each company’s Covid-19 vaccine would be found 95% effective in clinical trials.

Another biotech firm, Regeneron, in November received approval of an antibody treatment to significantly reduce virus levels within days.

In December 2020, Covid-19 vaccinations began, and by Dec. 24, 1 million people had been vaccinated in the U.S.

Over 1 million U.S. Covid-19 deaths reported by June 2022

CDC said that by June 1, 2022, the U.S. reported over 84 million Covid-19 infections and over 1 million deaths.

About a year later, Pfizer reported on its website that on May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization declared an end to the Covid-19 public health emergency, while the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services did the same on May 11, 2023.

The healthcare industry’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was so effective that beginning on May 1, 2024, hospitals were no longer required to report Covid-19 hospital admissions, hospital capacity, or hospital occupancy data to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network, according to the CDC website.

End of Covid-19 pandemic also kills drug companies

The end of the crisis also ended the need for massive amounts of Covid-19 drugs.

With the Covid-19 pandemic subsiding, companies that stepped forward to develop vaccines, drugs, and treatments during the crisis are now facing declining demand for their services to develop Covid-19 products.

With no dire need for Covid-19 products, some drug companies have been forced to downsize or even shut down operations because of a lack of business opportunities.

Aluchua Government Services files for bankruptcy

Essential drug manufacturer Aluchua Government Services Inc., which developed Covid-19 therapy drugs under U.S. government contracts, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to wind down operations and sell its assets.

The Aluchua, Fla.-based pharmaceutical company filed its petition in the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, listing $50 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.

The debtor’s largest creditors include United States International Development Finance Corp., owed $246 million; Defense Contract Management Agency, owed $11.95 million; and Sigma-Aldrich Inc. $1.33 million.

Aluchua was founded in 1999 to develop new drugs and to increase efficacy of existing ones.

In 2013, it was awarded a greenfield contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, and in February 2020, it was awarded a contract to develop an advanced monoclonal antibody therapy against Covid-19 infection.

The Covid-19 drug was one of several that the debtor partnered with the U.S. government to develop and produce drugs, vaccines, and treatments.

Demand for Covid-19 drugs declines

The debtor needed to file for Chapter 11 protection after demand for its services began to decline in late 2023 and certain government contracts were wound down or scaled back, according to Aluchua’s Chief Restructuring Officer Janet R. Naifeh of FTI Consulting Inc.

Aluchua’s efforts to replace its government business with commercial contracts failed, which forced it to scale down production and lay off 125 employees from January through April 2025.

It reduced its staff by another 67 employees on June 20 and July 1, which, combined with the earlier layoffs, amounted to termination of 80% of its workforce.

The company employed 13 full-time and three temporary workers as of the petition date.

The company marketed itself for sale beginning in February 2025, but was unable to complete a transaction and decided its only viable option was to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, wind down its business, and sell its assets.

