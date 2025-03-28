Studies on COVID, climate change and South Africa are on the latest list of terminated grants by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, according to updated documents obtained by Nature

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have begun cancelling billions of dollars in funding for research related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 research funds “were issued for a limited purpose: to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic,” according to an internal NIH document that Nature has obtained and that provides the agency’s staff members with updated guidance on how to terminate these grants. “Now that the pandemic is over, the grant funds are no longer necessary,” the document states. It is not clear how many of these grants will be ended.

The crackdown comes as the NIH, under US President Donald Trump, has halted nearly 400 grants in the past month. An earlier version of the documents, obtained by Nature on 5 March, directed staff to identify and potentially cancel projects on transgender populations; gender identity; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the scientific workforce; and environmental justice.

The NIH, which is the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research, has awarded grants to nearly 600 ongoing projects that include ‘COVID’ in the title, worth nearly US$850 million. Together, these projects make up nearly 2% of the NIH’s $47-billion budget. And the CDC plans to cancel $11.4 billion in funds for pandemic response, NBC News reports.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has killed more than 7 million people globally, including more than 1.2 million in the United States, and continues to infect and kill people. Studying the virus, its mode of infection and the government’s response to the pandemic is crucial to preventing the next one, say scientists.

Among the terminations at the NIH is a $577-million programme to identify and develop antiviral drugs against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and six other types of virus with pandemic potential.

“These terminations are clearly shortsighted—we desperately need new treatments against viruses,” says Jason McLellan, a structural virologist at the University of Texas, Austin, whose project to develop broad-spectrum treatments that work against several types of virus was part of the programme and terminated on 24 March. “To cancel the entire grant because a small portion involved SARS-CoV-2 is going to be dangerous for future pandemic preparedness.”

The NIH did not respond to Nature’s queries about the grant terminations or scientists’ concerns about them. Its parent organization, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), told Nature that “the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.”

The updated documents that Nature obtained (see Supplementary Information below) were sent on 25 March to ‘grants-management specialists’—NIH staff members who oversee the business side of awarding funding. This document includes COVID-19 on a list of “research activities that NIH no longer supports,” in addition to research on China, DEI, “transgender issues” and vaccine hesitancy. The latest guidance also says that grants related to South Africa and climate change should be terminated.

The document also outlines a new category of research that should be terminated: any project on a list sent by the NIH director or the HHS, which is currently helmed by long-time anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Such large-scale grant terminations are unprecedented; the agency typically cancels only a few dozen projects each year in response to serious concerns about research misconduct or fraud—and does so only as a last resort, after taking other actions such as suspension.

Grants-management specialists will be tasked with identifying and terminating projects, because the NIH’s current leadership considers its scientific staff members too biased to make these determinations, says an NIH official who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press.

But some scientists fear that the guidance for NIH employees is too vague and that any research project associated with certain keywords could be on the chopping block without consideration of its merit. “They’ve been taking a chainsaw to grants and not a surgical laser,” says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, who studies SARS-CoV-2.

Long COVID

Under the new directive, it’s unclear whether the NIH plans to shut down long-COVID research, including its $1.6-billion RECOVER initiative, which aims to find the root causes and treatments for the disease. The Trump administration seems to be deprioritizing long COVID: this week, the HHS will close its Office of Long COVID Research and Practice, which coordinates the US government’s response to the disease, according to e-mail correspondence that Nature has obtained.

This is a “real slap in the face of the many patients struggling with the long-term health effects of COVID infections,” says Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Kennedy has vowed to “make America healthy again,” in part by overhauling US health agencies to focus on chronic diseases. This “wholesale crackdown” on COVID research is not in the spirit of the campaign, Nuzzo says. “We should be studying how infections cause some of the worst diseases that society endures,” she says, adding that research has linked infection with a common herpesvirus called Epstein–Barr to the development of multiple sclerosis.

Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, who studies immune responses in people with long COVID and other post-viral conditions, says: “If we don’t figure this out now with this pandemic, I’m afraid we will be much less prepared for future pandemics.”

This article is reproduced with permission and was first published on March 26, 2025.