





DeMarcus Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend, a final milestone for the Cowboys and Broncos legend. However, the Hall seemed to favor Denver in Ware’s enshrinement, despite his being a Cowboy for a much longer period of time.

In Ware’s display, the Hall of Fame used a Broncos jersey as the main piece of memorabilia, with the only reference to the Cowboys being a football that denotes Ware as Dallas’s all-time sacks leader. However, Ware spent nine years with the Cowboys and just three with Denver, even though his only Super Bowl title came with the Broncos.

This feels wrong… @ProFootballHOF No Cowboys jersey or helmet?! pic.twitter.com/d3tX1jkv8R — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 12, 2023

As a result, Cowboys fans expressed their displeasure with the Hall, believing that Dallas should have been more prominent than Denver in Ware’s display.

Bro I said the same thing ! I was sick looking at this display — Fizzle Dolla💲 (@FizzleDollas) August 12, 2023

This is wrong. 2 years does not make a HOF career. https://t.co/RVRxTz04Wz — Fenton Crackshell (@MrF0_olish) August 12, 2023

This is a cardinal sin https://t.co/HNDBm3KIzZ — Otis O. Otis (@neckofdwoods) August 12, 2023

WOW NOT ONE PIECE OF COWBOYS GEAR C’MON https://t.co/m4JrP5sQsl — Jonathan Baker (@Jayb_1411) August 12, 2023

Nah this is next level disrespectful!!! The stats are in the thread this makes no sense!!!!! https://t.co/V9hd6AokrE — Mrs. Grotke (@__BHB__) August 12, 2023

With the Cowboys, Ware played in 141 games and totaled 117 sacks. As a member of the Broncos, he played in just 37 games and totaled 21 1/2 sacks. However, he recorded two sacks and five tackles in Super Bowl 50, as Denver defeated Carolina, 24-10.







