The Blue Brazil drew 4-4 with Dundonald Bluebell in an eight-goal thriller on Tuesday night with the game being decided by spot-kicks.

Cowden had led twice in the 90 minutes but were pegged back by the hosts at Moorside.

The game burst into life after 31 minutes when Lucas Berry gave Calum Elliot’s side the lead with a close range shot.

However, Bluebell struck twice to take a half-time lead with Regan Lumsden curling home a 20-yard free-kick 11 minutes from the break and Callum Smith giving them the lead as the interval approached.

Josh Jack levelled the score five minutes after coming on for the second half, holding off a defender before slotting the ball home.

Berry got his second goal of the night just short of the hour when he headed home at the back post.

MacPherson then squared the ball to Mikey Cunningham to slot home a fourth.

The Bell then came back with two goals in the closing 11 minutes with Kyle McCulloch scoring from close range and Luke Kennedy levelling with a long range shot.

In the penalty shoot-out it was Jack, Cunningham, Chalmers, McDonald and MacDonald who scored for the visitors with the Bell’s Josh Barbour crashing his side’s final penalty off the bar to send the Blue Brazil into the semi-final of the Fife Cup.

Cowden now host Edinburgh University in the Lowland League at Central Park on Saturday, 3pm.