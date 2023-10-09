Calum Elliot’s side banished the disappointment of last weekend’s Cumbernauld Colts loss by securing three points at Raydale Park.

The Blue Brazil have jumped up into ninth place in the Lowland League while the hosts – managed by ex-Cowden defender Bryan Gilfillan – remain near the bottom after their twelfth defeat of the season.

After a goalless first half, a double substitution after the restart swung the game in Cowden’s favour with wingers Zac Butterworth and Docherty a nuisance for the home side.

As Central Scotland was hit with heavy rain, there was no such problems at Raydale Park where Mikey Cunningham had the ball in the home net with ten minutes gone, after being set up by Lucas Berry, but the stand-side assistant flagged for offside.

Minutes later Gretna’s Iain Anderson lobbed the ball over Craig Hepburn but his effort went wide of the goal.

Cowden were then dealt a blow with 25 minutes gone when Dougie Hill was injured, with Ciaren Chalmers replacing him.

A minute later Ewan MacPherson set-up Cunningham but he delayed his shot and keeper Jay Kennedy gathered the ball.

Then just short of the half hour mark Scott Walker sent a cross into the home box but the diving Kennedy intercepted before MacPherson could pounce.

With the last kick of the half former Blue Brazilian, David Cox, sent a 20- yard free-kick over the bar.

Four minutes after the restart Jack Tait sent over a cross to Berry who sent his shot wide of the target.

There was drama with 53 minutes gone, when both Tait and Cox were booked following an altercation, with both managers also finding themselves in referee Cameron Telfer’s book.

The breakthrough finally came in 58 minutes when Jack Duncan headed home at the back post following a Josh Jack corner; the defender’s first goal for the club.

Butterworth then saw a shot turned for a corner by Kennedy after being found by fellow sub Docherty.

The Blue Brazil doubled their advantage in 69 minutes when Butterworth was pulled back in the box and Docherty sent Kennedy the wrong way with the resultant spot kick.

With 15 minutes to go Gretna pulled a goal back with a close range shot from Robbie Ivison after he got on the end of a Dario Viviani cross.

However, Docherty restored Cowden’s two-goal advantage three minutes later with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Deep into stoppage time Gretna pulled back a second goal when Hepburn failed to hold a cross and Viviani headed home from close range, but the Blues held on to the three points.