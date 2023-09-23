JAMIE DOCHERTY scored twice from the spot as Cowdenbeath beat Linlithgow Rose after extra time in the First Round of the Scottish Cup.

There were scenes of jubilation in the home dugout at full-time as Calum Elliot’s side battled to win a fiery encounter at Central Park.

Docherty’s first penalty of the tie was dispatched midway through the first-half before Greg Skinner levelled with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Nothing could separate the sides before the final whistle sounded and extra time was called for, with substitute Ewan MacPherson brought down inside the box after the action restarted.

Docherty made no mistake once again and the strike was enough to merit a place in the Second Round of the competition.

Linlithgow’s Alan Docherty was also dismissed for a second booking for a thuggish foul on Jack Duncan in the second half of extra time as the visitors lost their discipline and the match.

The draw for the next round will take place tomorrow, Sunday, at 5pm, and is live on the Scottish Cup YouTube channel.