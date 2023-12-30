The Blue Brazil had been due to host the ‘Shire for the second time in four days – having played them on Boxing Day – but the game was called off because of a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection was called for 11am this morning due to the wintry conditions, and the Central Park surface was deemed to be frozen and unplayable.

❄ 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅 ❄ Following a pitch inspection, this afternoon’s game v @TheShireFC has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. A new date will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/mFKq2d1pyd — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) December 30, 2023

It denied Calum Elliot’s team the chance of a fourth successive win, having defeated Albion Rovers and Heart of Midlothian ‘B’ prior to their success at East Stirlingshire on Tuesday.

Zac Butterworth’s brace, including the winner in stoppage time, and a Ciaren Chalmers effort gave them a 3-2 success, but their next scheduled outing is set to be at Linlithgow Rose next Saturday (January 6).

In SPFL League One, Kelty Hearts saw their home match with Alloa Athletic called off due to snow, whilst the East of Scotland League card was wiped out.

Fixtures off included the derby between Hill of Beath Hawthorn and Crossgates Primrose in the Premier Division, and Dundonald Bluebell’s home Fife derby with Glenrothes, as well as Lochore Welfare’s First Division meeting with Kirkcaldy and Dysart.