COWDENBEATH slipped to their second defeat of the Lowland League season as an experienced Tranent Juniors claimed victory at Central Park on Tuesday evening.

Calum Elliot’s team lost out to goals in each half from Cannmy Ross and ex-Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts star, Kallum Higginbotham, following Saturday’s fine win at Berwick Rangers by the same scoreline.

The Blue Brazil boss had to contend with knocks to some of his players – with infleuntial Josh Jack and Zac Butterworth both on the bench – against a streetwise visiting side that also enjoyed their share of good fortune.

The East Lothian outfit started positively, however, and took the lead nine minutes when Scott McRory-Irving’s through ball was perfect for the unmarked Ross, who ran on to it and fired the ball wide of Cowden keeper, Craig Hepburn.

Jackson Mylchreest sent an overhead kick just over the bar, and Ross shot inches wide from the edge of the area, as Tranent looked for a second goal.

Mylchreest was then denied by a brave save at his feet by Hepburn, after latching on to Broque Watson’s pass, with Cowden struggling to apply pressure onto their opponents’ defence.

They did, though, have an opportunity just before the half-time whistle when Jamie Docherty combined with Mikey Cunningham, but agonisingly watched his shot from inside the penalty area hit the inside of the post, with the ball running alone the line before Euan Greig booted clear.

After the restart, the Blue Brazil came more into the match and created some good chances.

Elliot made three changes at the break – introducing Butterworth, Jack and Jack Duncan – and immediately began to mount attacks down both flanks, but without seriously testing Tranent goalie, Kelby Mason.

Former Cowden favourite, Dean Brett, forced Hepburn into a finger-tip save at the other end, before Ciaren Chalmers clipped the Tranent bar, and Docherty flash an effort inches wide.

However, the majority of the 330-strong crowd were sent home disappointed when, with six minutes left, the Blues failed to clear a ball into the box and Higginbotham, brought on as a substitute, latched onto it and clipped the ball wide of Hepburn and into the net to seal the three points for Tranent.

Cowden, 10th in the table and 11 points adrift of leaders East Kilbride, having played a game fewer, entertain Gala Fairydean Rovers this Saturday.

Cowdenbeath: Hepburn; Walker (Berry 83), Rodden, Jordan, Chalmers, McNab, Garcia (Butterworth 46), MacDonald, Cunningham (Jack 46), Tait (Duncan 46), Docherty.

Subs not used: Smith, Hill and Blair (GK).

Tranent: Mason; Brian, Greig, McIntyre, Somerville, Murphy, Jones (Brett 63), McRory-Irving, Ross (Miller 84), Watson, Mylchreest (Higginbotham 63).

Subs not used: Rothie, Mainds and Scott (GK).

Referee: Ryan Lee.

Attendance: 330.