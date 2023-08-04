For 87 minutes last weekend it looked as if the Blue Brazil were going to open the campaign with a morale-boosting three points and a victory over Celtic B, only to ship two last gasp goals and give the young Hoops a draw.

However, manager Calum Elliot saw enough at the Excelsior Stadium to feel his team is heading in the right direction and capable of getting the right result tomorrow in their first home fixture at Central Park.

The team was dealt a blow before the Celtic B game when veteran defender, Dougie Hill, picked up a knock in the warm-up.

It meant Lucas Berry coming off the bench and skipper Robbie McNab moving from centre midfield to centre back, but Elliot felt the enforced reshuffle did not have a major impact on the way the game went.

“We did not want to risk Dougie after he indicated that he was feeling a knock, and it meant that we had to switch things a little, but Lucas slotted in perfectly and we started the game really well, scored twice and could have had at least another goal,” the boss said.

Cowdenbeath are hopeful Dougie Hill will return after missing last week’s match through injury. (Image: David Wardle)

“However, later in the game the lads started to show the impact of playing twice a week for the past three weeks and Celtic came right back at us in the last 15 minutes.”

Pleased with the way his team handled a talented young Hoops side, for most of the match, Elliot believes they’re capable of beating the Strollers.

“I felt we played some excellent stuff at times in the match and created a lot of chances, and if we can keep up that sort of form this Saturday then we can get our first league win on the board,” said Elliot.

“CS Strollers are a very useful side, but we are at home and it is the sort of game we need to win to make an impact on the Lowland League.

“Hopefully we will have Dougie Hill fully fit for this one and we can get the three points.”

The manager thanked the good support who went to the Excelsior Stadium on Saturday to back the Blues: “It really was great to see to many Cowdenbeath fans at the game making their presence felt, and the players really appreciated it.

“Hopefully we can give them something to make them very happy this Saturday.”

Apart from the injury to Hill, there were a couple of other players who ended the Celtic B game carrying knocks, but Elliot is hopeful they will all be fine to take on Strollers.