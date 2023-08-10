Dougie Hill has signed a new deal until January.

The experienced defender had signed on an intial one-month deal in July.

The club stated this afternoon: “Cowdenbeath FC are pleased to confirm that we have agreed a deal with Dougie Hill whereby his contract with the club has now been extended to January.”

The 38-year-old’s return last month was some 15 years after he last played for Cowdenbeath.

Hill has enjoyed a fine career and he was a key player in Mixu Paatelainen’s Second Division championship-winning side upon arriving in the summer of 2005.

He would go on to rack up nearly 100 appearances for the Blue Brazil during his three-year stay.

Since then, the 38-year-old has made more than 400 Scottish League appearances, and also played for Alloa, Brechin City, Dumbarton, Raith Rovers, and most recently Kelty Hearts.