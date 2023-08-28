There were a few static displays, and whilst the ambulance and police services were in attendance, unfortunately the fire service had to contend with an emergency and was unable to attend.

The Tombola stall was very busy. (Image: Contributed)

The tombola stall was manned by a team from Phoenix Medical and Safety Solutions, who are also in attendance at the regular stock car meetings, and were quickly sold out as the spectators flocked to the stall!

For the younger generation there were a couple of bouncy castles, supplied by Jus Bounce, and these proved to be popular with the kids.

The bouncy castle was busy all afternoon. (Image: Contributed)

On track there were teams from the police, fire and ambulance services taking part in three lap time trials using Prostock Basic cars kindly offered by Graeme Dignan, Martin Duncan and Martin Loggie.

After the first round the fire services team were ahead but that was to change after round two where the police team, of Cammy Asmar and Stuart Hill, came out on top. They were presented with their trophy before being paraded to the fans.

Police and ambulance vehicles ready to hit the track. (Image: Contributed)