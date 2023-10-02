Cumbernauld Colts arrived at Central Park on Saturday and left with the three points after a goal in each half secured a 2-0 win.

Colts sit in third spot of the Lowland League, and after a bright opening to the game by Cowdenbeath, the visitors used their experience to take a grip of the game.

Albeit they were lucky to get in front at the interval through an own goal, they bossed the second period and ended up comfortable winners.

While Cowdenbeath’s lively front players, such as Zac Butterworth, Josh Jack and Jamie Docherty, posed the visitors problems, the key goal would not come for them and once Cumbernauld got their second goal they closed the door on the Blues.

Cowdenbeath threatened in the third minute with a fast start when a fierce Adam MacDonald 20-yard drive was held by Colts ‘keeper Ryan Adamson.

Two minutes later Colts went up the park and a good cross by Luke McGarvel was just missed by Billy Mortimer eight yards out, then in 11 minutes Cole McIntyre sent a fine header, from 12 yards, just over.

In 21 minutes Keelan Adams made a fine run deep into the Blues’ box and his low cross was cleared for a corner by Dougie Hill from six yards out, but three minutes later Robbie McNab ended a good 15-yard run with a shot from the edge of the box which was held by Adamson on his line.

Thirteen minutes from the break Docherty worked space for himself on the edge of the Colts box, and his right foot shot was only a foot wide then five minutes later Colts’ Callum Home fired in an effort which brought out a good save from Craig Hepburn.

However, two minutes from the break the visitors took the lead when the home defence failed to deal with a corner and the ball came off Jack Duncan eight yards out and hit the net.

Then nine minutes into the second period Cumbernauld doubled their lead. McIntyre twisted and turned 12 yards out and he fired a low shot past Hepburn.

In 62 minutes half-time sub, Ewan McPherson, broke clear and his shot brought out a fine save from Adamson then with 16 minutes to go a curling Jack shot went inches wide.

Cowden never gave up but their passing was a little slack and clear chances dried up on an afternoon to forget.