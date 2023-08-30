On Sunday it was the Charity Day, although the Heritage, FII, Prostock Basics and Micro F2 drivers were in full action.

With the Formula II World Final being staged at Nutts Corner next weekend, none of the drivers who had qualified appeared.

The Formula II heats saw Graeme Leckie pick up his first Racewall win on an oily track whilst in heat two Fifer Ryan McGill took his car to a comfortable win.

Visitor Gary Kitching led the cars away when the final started, but after a couple of laps Mika Millar was ahead. Stevie Forster clipped the wall and retired and whilst Leckie moved into second, John Hogg was closing the gap.

Reece McIntosh got ahead of local driver, Paul Reid, but up front, whilst Millar was ahead, Hogg was closing the gap each lap. When the chequered flag finally appeared, Millar was a couple of car lengths clear with Leckie in third spot.

The Heritage FII Scottish Championship podium. (Image: Jim Turner)

Reid won the Grand National on a wet track where he led home Forster and Hogg.

The Saloon drivers were in good form with plenty of close and fast racing, with a few spins thrown in for good measure. Amongst those racing were Neil Linden, Sean Devine and Craig Murray, whilst Matty Stirling was over from Northern Ireland.

The opening heat saw Ian McLaughlin take a comfortable win over Stirling. The latter went on to win heat two but had Jordan Cassie trying all he knew to get ahead.

Holly Glen beat Andy Ainslie away from the start line when the final started, but Gary Paterson was to appear in third, then second, as the race progressed.

Just at the half distance Paterson was leading from Kai Gilmour, but behind them Stuart Shevill Jnr and Cassie were running nose to tail with Cassie trying all he knew to get through. Paterson went on to win from Kai Gilmour but on the last lap Cassie managed to knock Shevill Jnr wide and slip through to claim third.

There were 13 Heritage F2 cars at the track for their Scottish Championship. Ross Taylor and Matthew Foster were the heat winners and whilst Andy Whitehouse led the field away at the start to the Scottish Championship final, he was clipped into a spin as Dean Griffiths took over.

He led for a good few laps but then lost out to Will Yarrow. As the race progressed Yarrow had Kevan Woollas chasing, and whilst the gap closed Yarrow held on to win the Scottish Championship from Woollas and Taylor.

The Micro F2 drivers were racing for their Westfield Garage sponsored Scottish Cup. There were visitors from down south and Northern Ireland in action. Making their debuts were Charleigh Ann and Connor McDonald.

Heat wins went to Ashton Smith and Oakley Grief, with the latter winning the final from Elliott Royal and Cory Mathers.

Sunday saw another good turn-out of cars for the charity meeting with a tombola stall which sold out early.

The Heritage drivers first heat was led from start to finish by Andy Whitehouse, from Southam, although he had to survive a couple of race stoppages before doing so. Heat two saw Matthew Foster run away from the pack to score an easy win with Yarrow chasing.

Whitehouse was the early leader but it was Mark Foster who led the chase. By the time he took the lead, he had Yarrow to contend with. Once Yarrow took the lead, he went on to win the Cock o’ the North Trophy from Woollas and Alan Nicholson.

There was a good turn out of Prostock Basic drivers especially with the closeness of the track points championship, with Dylan Chisholm dominating the scene and winning both heats from Callum Rennie.

Chisholm made it a clean sweep winning the Final from C. Rennie and Ford.

The Micro F2 drivers’ first race of the afternoon was their Scottish Cup event. Prior to the start to the meeting the Micro drivers were given a parade lap where they all received mementos to mark the occasion from Westfield Garage.

Tommy McAvoy led initially before Imogen Summerfield took over but she lost out as Harry Yule took over. Smith them charged ahead but was reeled in by Grief.

No sooner had they swapped places than the race was suspended after McLellan spun into the tyres. On the restart the race was between Grief and Smith, with Grief holding on to win, with Mathers third.

Heat one ended with Smith a clear winner and he was followed home by Grief and Mathers, with Hemingway and Summerfield awarded driver of the meeting trophies.

The Emergency services drivers were competing in time trials and in the end it was the Police team of Stuart Hill and Cammy Asmar that came out on top.

There is no racing at Cowdenbeath next Saturday, with a few of the drivers heading over to Nutts Corner in Northern Ireland for the Formula II World Final.

Racing resumes at the Racewall on Saturday, September 9, when the Saloons, Prostock Basics, Prostock and Micro F2 drivers are in action with the usual 6pm start.