Arthur passed away on Saturday, at Lindsay House care home, in Lumphinnans, after a short illness.

Arthur supported Cowdenbeath FC all his days and will be well-known to many of the regular attenders at matches.

Club secretary, David Allan recalled: “In 1977, after a meeting with CFC chairman, Charlie Gronbach, Arthur and his brother Pete were instrumental in establishing the Central Park Supporters Club, which had its HQ under the old stand.

“Soon they were running buses to away matches, publishing a match programme and had revived the player of the year award.

“Over the years Arthur also worked on the gate and the turnstiles for the club and even lent a hand to the stock cars. He additionally gave a lot of his time to local youth football being involved with both Cowdenbeath District and then Blue Brazil Boys Club.

“Arthur continued to attend most Cowden home games, until mobility issues made this more problematic”.

Added David: “All of us at Cowdenbeath FC, and I am sure we also speak for his fellow fans, would wish to pass on their sincere condolences to Arthur’s friends and family.

“He went the extra mile for his club – and Cowdenbeath FC could always depend on his loyalty and support.”