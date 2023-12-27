ZAC BUTTERWORTH was Cowdenbeath’s hero as his injury time winner gave them the gift of three points at East Stirlingshire on Boxing Day, writes Andy Mullen.

His second of the afternoon proved decisive at the Falkirk Stadium yesterday as the Blue Brazil collected a third successive win and a late Christmas present.

Calum Elliot’s side, which was unchanged from Saturday’s success at Albion Rovers, twice took the lead in the match, only for the Shire, bossed by former Cowden player, Pat Scullion, to twice level.

However, Butterworth’s effort in the third minute of stoppage time handed the visitors their seventh win of the Lowland League season.

The match was just five minutes old when Ciaren Chalmers gave Cowdenbeath the lead by redirecting a Robbie McNab shot to leave Jordan Pettigrew, in the home goal, stranded.

That advantage was short-lived, however, as former Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts player, Ynyr Liddell, slotted the Shire level from close range only three minutes later.

Craig Hepburn in the Blue Brazil goal then had to be alert to save a header from Luke Rankin, which eventually went out for a corner, and block a close range shot from Tony Coutts, whilst Jack Hodge headed narrowly wide.

A busy spell in the Cowden goalmouth then saw Hepburn block from Hodge and Rankin, before a combination of the home defence and Pettigrew kept out efforts from Chalmers, Gregor Jordan and McNab as the first half drew to a close.

A triple substitution, however, made by Elliot 11 minutes after the restart laid the foundations for his team’s victory, with Andy Rodden, Aiden McLaughlin and Jamie Docherty all introduced to the action.

Ewan MacPherson headed just wide from a Rodden free-kick, Docherty shot over from the edge of the box, and Butterworth was denied by a Pettigrew stop as Cowden searched for a second.

It arrived in the 71st minute when Butterworth raced in on goal and placed his shot beyond the home goalkeeper, giving the Blues the lead for a second time.

But, once more, it proved to be short-lived as, a minute later, Callum Murray cut in from the left and sent a shot beyond Hepburn for another Shire equaliser.

Cowden, though, went in search of a winner after that, with Pettigrew turning a Docherty shot around the post, before Butterworth had the final say when he slotted home after another sub, Mikey Cunningham, dinked the ball over the goalkeeper for the winger to net his second of the afternoon.

The teams meet again at Central Park this Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.

East Stirlingshire: Pettigrew, Ewing, Coutts, Inglis, Pyper (Flynn 66), Liddell (Thomson 72), Fotheringham, Hodge, Penker (Murray 72) Rankin (MacAlpine 86), Brown.

Subs not used: MacDonald, Hynd, Honeyman.

Goals: Liddell (8), Murray (72).

Cowdenbeath: Hepburn, G. MacPherson, Tait (Rodden 59), Jordan, McNab, MacDonald, Butterworth, Berry (McLaughlin 59), Chalmers (Docherty 59), McDonald, E. MacPherson (Cunningham 83).

Subs not used: Blair, Jack.

Goals: Chalmers (5), Butterworth (71, 90).

Referee: Steven MacDonald.

Attendance: 175.