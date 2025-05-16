Several cows are running loose on Highway 400 in northern King Township on Friday, causing significant traffic delays, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The cows are “running up and down” the highway between Aurora Road and Highway 9, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on X on Friday.

Police are working with the owners to get the cows back into trailers, but he said the cows are “not too co-operative at this time.”

A total of seven cows escaped from a farm in Aurora after being spooked by a thunderstorm, Schmidt told CBC Toronto. They have been running along the highway for around five hours, he said.

The owners have successfully caught two cows, but there are still five in the fields next to the highway. Officers are trying to contain them in the fields, he said.

Animal welfare teams are also on scene, Schmidt said.

Highway 400 is moving in both directions, but Schmidt said traffic in the area is a “disaster.”

“Its going to be a horrible drive for the weekend,” he said.