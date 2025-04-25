Anna Foster Presenter, BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has told the BBC that Ukraine may have to give up land as part of a peace deal with Russia, amid a growing pressure from President Donald Trump to accept territorial concessions. “One of the scenarios is… to give up territory. It’s not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary,” he said in response to questions from the BBC. But the 53-year-old former boxing champion-turned politician stressed that the Ukrainian people would “never accept occupation” by Russia. He was speaking hours after a Russian missile-and-drone attack on Kyiv killed 12 people and injured more than 80.

It was one of the deadliest Russian assaults on the Ukrainian capital in months. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Moscow currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory. Klitschko is now one of the most senior Ukrainian politicians to indicate publicly that his country may have to give up territory, albeit temporarily. The Kyiv mayor and Zelensky are political opponents. The mayor has repeatedly accused the president and his team of trying to undermine his authority.

Reuters Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and his US counterpart Donald Trump clashed at the White House in February

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme from his office in central Kyiv on Thursday, Klitschko noted that he was “responsible for the capital of Ukraine”, describing it as “the heart” of the war-torn country. He said President Volodymyr Zelensky might be forced to take a “painful solution” to achieve peace. When asked whether Zelensky has been discussing with him any details of a possible settlement, Klitschko replied bluntly: “No.” “President Zelensky does [it] himself. It’s not my function,” he added. Referring to a very public bust-up between Zelensky and Trump at the White House in February, the mayor suggested that key issues between top politicians would be better discussed “without video cameras”. Earlier this week, Trump accused Zelensky of harming peace negotiations, after the Ukrainian leader again ruled out recognising Russian control of Crimea, a southern Ukrainian peninsula illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. Trump said Crimea “was lost years ago” and was currently “not even a point of discussion”. But Zelensky pointed to a 2018 “Crimea declaration” by Trump’s then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo saying the US “rejects Russia’s attempted annexation”. Ukraine and its European allies have in recent weeks expressed alarm over what many on the continent see as Trump’s warming of relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Reuters Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko visited the site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike on Thursday