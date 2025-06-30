An intense heatwave is still bringing soaring temperatures to large parts of Europe, with authorities in many countries issuing health warnings.

A new heat record for June of 46C was set on Saturday in the Spanish town of El Granado, according to the country’s national weather service.

Residents and tourists have been sharing their tips on how to deal with the hot weather.

Red heat warnings are in force in parts of Portugal, Italy and Croatia, with numerous amber warnings covering areas of Spain, France, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia and Switzerland.