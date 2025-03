Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the BBC that he’s not sure how he’ll be remembered after the Ukraine-Russia war, but would like to see his children walk the streets “without hiding”.

Zelensky was speaking during a panel interview in Paris with journalists from across Europe.

When asked by the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen if he’ll be remembered as the man who saved Ukraine, Zelensky said “I don’t know what history books will write about me,” he said.

“It’s not my purpose or goal.”