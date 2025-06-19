Political reporter
Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft has resigned as a whip over the government’s plans to cut disability benefits.
In a letter to the prime minister, Foxcroft said she understood the need to address “the ever-increasing welfare bill” but said cuts to personal independence payments and universal credit should “not be part of the solution”.
She said she had “wrestled with whether I should resign or remain in the government and fight for changes from within”.
She added: “Sadly it now seems that we are not going to get the changes I desperately wanted to see.”
She said she would not be able to vote for the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill, which will be debated in Parliament on 1 July.
More than 100 Labour MPs have expressed concern about the bill and government could face a large rebellion from its own backbenchers when it comes to a vote.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his belief in the proposed legislation telling reporters: “We have got to get the reforms through.”