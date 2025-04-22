CPP check on April 28
It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming CPP checks will reflect the hiked levels of the post-retirement benefit, with the upper ceiling for the payment set at CAD $1,433. This means that eligible CPP beneficiaries will receive varying amounts up to a maximum of CAD $1,433. The amount that a beneficiary receives in April is what they will continue to receive every month, until December this year.
CAD $1,433 payment eligibility in Canada
The payment for each pensioner will depend on factors, such as their contribution history and the age at which they retired from the workforce. Let’s take a look at the qualifying criteria for the CAD $1,433 CPP payment due in April:
- – The retiree must be a resident of Canada.
- – They must be aged 60 or higher.
- – The retired individual must have made valid contributions to the CPP during their working years.
- Here are the factors that will determine the CPP check amount:
- – The total contribution made by the beneficiary towards the plan during their employment period.
- – The number of years that the contributions were made in.
- – The age at which the beneficiary started availing the benefit.
It shall be noted that the longer the retiree waits to claim pension from the CPP fund, the larger will be their monthly benefit. If a beneficiary waits until the age of 70 to draw from the pension fund, the monthly payment for them could be upwards of CAD $2,034.
CPP payment dates for 2025
- – 28 April, 2025
- – 28 May, 2025
- – 26 June, 2025
- – 29 July, 2025
- – 27 August, 2025
- – 25 September, 2025
- – 29 October, 2025
- – 26 November, 2025
- – 22 December, 2025
FAQs
1. What is the date to receive the April CPP check?
The CPP monthly pension for April 2025 is set to be disbursed on April 28.
2 . What is the maximum amount that one can expect?
The maximum amount that a retiree can expect to receive from the CPP this month is CAD $1,433. The exact amount for each beneficiary will depend on certain factors.
