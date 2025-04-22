CPP check on April 28

Eligible retirees in Canada are set to receive a payment worth CAD $1,433 from Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on coming Monday, April 28. The disbursal date was confirmed by the department last week. The upcoming payment is a part of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). The monthly benefit is meant to ease financial burden on retirees who contributed to the public retirement fund during their years in the workforce.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming CPP checks will reflect the hiked levels of the post-retirement benefit, with the upper ceiling for the payment set at CAD $1,433. This means that eligible CPP beneficiaries will receive varying amounts up to a maximum of CAD $1,433. The amount that a beneficiary receives in April is what they will continue to receive every month, until December this year.

Also Read : Is my Gmail account hacked? Google ‘warns’ 3 billion users of security risk; check how to recover phished account



CAD $1,433 payment eligibility in Canada

The payment for each pensioner will depend on factors, such as their contribution history and the age at which they retired from the workforce. Let’s take a look at the qualifying criteria for the CAD $1,433 CPP payment due in April:

– The retiree must be a resident of Canada.

– They must be aged 60 or higher.

– The retired individual must have made valid contributions to the CPP during their working years.

Here are the factors that will determine the CPP check amount:

– The total contribution made by the beneficiary towards the plan during their employment period.

– The number of years that the contributions were made in.

– The age at which the beneficiary started availing the benefit.

It shall be noted that the longer the retiree waits to claim pension from the CPP fund, the larger will be their monthly benefit. If a beneficiary waits until the age of 70 to draw from the pension fund, the monthly payment for them could be upwards of CAD $2,034.

Live Events

CPP payment dates for 2025



– 28 April, 2025

– 28 May, 2025

– 26 June, 2025

– 29 July, 2025

– 27 August, 2025

– 25 September, 2025

– 29 October, 2025

– 26 November, 2025

– 22 December, 2025

Also Read : NFL Draft 2025: Date, time, schedule, live streaming, Round 1 order and other details

FAQs



1. What is the date to receive the April CPP check?

The CPP monthly pension for April 2025 is set to be disbursed on April 28.

2 . What is the maximum amount that one can expect?

The maximum amount that a retiree can expect to receive from the CPP this month is CAD $1,433. The exact amount for each beneficiary will depend on certain factors.

