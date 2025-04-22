Zelensky did not respond directly to Putin’s comments, but said Ukraine was “ready for any conversation” that would ensure the safety of civilians.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin’s comments indicated a willingness to engage in direct talks with Ukraine about not striking civilian targets.

Speaking to Russian state TV on Monday, Putin said Russia has “always looked positively on any peace initiatives. We hope that representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled he is open to bilateral talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the early stages of the war.

There have been no direct talks between the two sides since February 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In comments to the Interfax news agency, Peskov said: “When the president said that it was possible to discuss the issue of not striking civilian targets, including bilaterally, the president had in mind negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side.”

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said Ukraine needs a “clear answer from Moscow” on whether it will agree to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, fighting continued overnight with reports of drone strikes in the port city of Odessa.

Local authorities said three people were injured in the raid, with fires breaking out and damage to residential buildings.

Ukraine is scheduled to participate in talks with US and European countries this week in London, following a meeting in Paris last week where leaders discussed pathways to end the war.

Putin’s proposal for direct talks comes after both sides have accused each other of breaching a 30-hour “Easter truce” announced by Putin on Saturday, which has now expired.

Zelensky said Russian troops had violated the ceasefire nearly 3,000 times since the start of Sunday, while Russia accused Ukraine of launching hundreds of drones and shells. The BBC has not independently verified these claims.

Both sides have been facing increasing pressure from the US, where Donald Trump has threatened to “take a pass” on further peace negotiations if no progress is made.