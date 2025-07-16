A fire has destroyed the main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, just two days before the event was set to open.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” festival organisers said on Wednesday evening.

The statement said nobody was injured during the blaze, the cause of which remains unclear.

The electronic dance music festival is due to start on Friday in the town of Boom, south of Antwerp, with 400,000 people expected to attend over two weekends.