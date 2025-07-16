A fire has destroyed the main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, just two days before the event was set to open.
“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” festival organisers said on Wednesday evening.
The statement said nobody was injured during the blaze, the cause of which remains unclear.
The electronic dance music festival is due to start on Friday in the town of Boom, south of Antwerp, with 400,000 people expected to attend over two weekends.
The fire started around 18:00 local time (16:00) on Wednesday. Videos posted to social media showed thick grey smoke engulfing the stage.
Firefighters are working to stop the flames reaching neighbouring homes and woods. Some residents have been evacuated.
In an update posted on the festival’s website, organisers said the campsite would still open on Thursday as planned, and that the focus was “on finding solutions for the festival weekend”.