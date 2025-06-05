“Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life,” he wrote on social media.

Farage said Yusuf was “a huge factor” in the party’s success in last month’s elections, when Reform won a by-election, two mayoral races and gained 677 new councillors.

Pochin’s call appeared to go down well with Reform’s other MPs, although a party spokesman said it was “not party policy”.

He said it was “dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do”.

Earlier, Yusuf had criticised Reform MP Sarah Pochin – who won last month’s Runcorn and Helsby by-election – for urging Sir Keir Starmer to ban the burka “in the interests of public safety” during her Prime Minister’s Questions debut on Wednesday.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

In a post on X, Yusuf wrote: “11 months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30% [in national polls], quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

Yusuf, who was previously a member of the Conservative Party, became Reform UK’s chairman shortly after last year’s general election.

A former banker who sold his tech start-up company for more than £200m, Yusuf has described himself as a “proud British Muslim patriot”.

He donated £200,000 to Reform during the general election campaign and as chairman he was given the job of professionalising the party, wooing donors and increasing Reform UK’s activist base.

Yusuf was seen as central to Reform’s operation and had been spearheading the party’s so-called Doge teams to cut wasteful spending in the councils it now controls.

The acronym refers to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency in the US.

Tech entrepreneur Nathaniel Fried, who was brought in to lead the Doge unit, said he was stepping down with Yusuf.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the work that the councils are doing to save tax payer money, and reduce wastage,” he wrote on X.

But he added that Yusuf “got me in and I believe it is appropriate for me to leave with him”.

Yusuf’s unexpected resignation came after he had spent recent days trumpeting the Doge initiative, which was only formally launched this week.

He has previously hailed Farage as the UK’s “next prime minister” who “will return Britain to greatness”.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: “By sacking himself, Zia Yusuf seems to be leading the “UK Doge” by example. You have to admire his commitment to the cause.

“It’s already clear Reform UK cannot deliver for the communities they are elected to stand up for. Instead, they have copied the Conservative playbook of fighting like rats in a sack.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “If Nigel Farage can’t manage a handful of politicians, how on earth could he run a country?

“He has fallen out with everyone he has ever worked with. Reform are just not serious.”