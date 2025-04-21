



Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. “This morning at 07:35 local time (05:35 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in the statement, published by the Vatican. His death comes after he appeared at St Peter’s Square on Sunday to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell continued his statement. “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.” Tributes from around the world have been pouring in. The acting head of the Church of England, the Archbishop of York, described him as a “holy man of God” who was “also very human”. “Francis’s whole life and ministry was centred on Jesus who comes among us not to be served, but to serve,” Stephen Cottrell said in a statement. US Vice-President JD Vance, who met the Pope on Easter Sunday, said his “heart goes out” to Christians.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Pope Francis was “always on the side of the most vulnerable”, while Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the pontiff was in “every way a man of the people”. The Pope’s last public appearance was on Easter Sunday, when he was seen in his wheelchair waving from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to cheering crowds. “Dear brothers and sisters, happy Easter,” he said. In his Easter blessing, delivered by a clergy member, he said: “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.” “What a great thirst for death, for killing we see in the many conflicts raging in different parts of the world.” The governing of the Church will now be handled by the College of Cardinals, its most senior officials, until the new Pope is chosen. There are currently 252 Catholic cardinals, 138 of whom are eligible to vote for the new Pope. They will be summoned to a meeting at the Vatican, followed by the conclave, as the election is known. The Pope had struggled with his health in recent months, having spent five weeks in hospital with pneumonia in both lungs. During his time in hospital, he presented “two very critical episodes” where his “life was in danger”, according to one of his doctors. He has suffered a number of health issues throughout his life, including having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21, making him more prone to infections. Francis’s papacy heralded many firsts and while he never stopped introducing reforms to the Catholic Church, he remained popular among traditionalists. Francis was the first Pope from the Americas or the southern hemisphere. He was also the first non-European Pope in centuries, after Syrian-born Gregory III who died in 741. He was also the first Jesuit to be elected to the throne of St Peter. Jesuits were historically looked on with suspicion by Rome.





