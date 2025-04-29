Three people have been killed in a shooting in the Swedish city of Uppsala, police have confirmed.
The shooting took place at a hair salon close to Vaksala Square in the centre of the city, local media reported. The shooter, who fled on a scooter, is still on the run, according to the reports.
Officers have cordoned off a large area and a murder investigation is under way.
The incident happened on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, which brings large crowds onto the streets of Uppsala, a city located north of the capital Stockholm, and known for its university.
“Everything happened so fast. It just went bang, bang, bang,” a witness told Swedish channel TV4.
A “major effort” is currently under way, with a police helicopter joining in the search for the shooter, police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told TV4.
Train services had been stopped in the area to stop the perpetrator using them to get away, Mr Klarin said, but they have now resumed.
The identity of the victims and the shooter are still unclear. But there has been increasing concern over the number of shootings and gang attacks in recent years in Sweden, and the government has said it wants to tighten the country’s gun laws.
In February, 10 people were killed in a shooting at an adult education centre in the Swedish town of Orebro.