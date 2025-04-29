Three people have been killed in a shooting in the Swedish city of Uppsala, police have confirmed.

The shooting took place at a hair salon close to Vaksala Square in the centre of the city, local media reported. The shooter, who fled on a scooter, is still on the run, according to the reports.

Officers have cordoned off a large area and a murder investigation is under way.

The incident happened on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, which brings large crowds onto the streets of Uppsala, a city located north of the capital Stockholm, and known for its university.