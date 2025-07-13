Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who earned international recognition after publicly testifying at her mass-rape trial last year, has been given France’s top honour.

The 72-year-old was named knight of the Legion of Honour on a list announced ahead of France’s Bastille Day.

Pelicot waived her right to anonymity during the high-profile trial against her husband who had drugged and raped her, in addition to inviting dozens of strangers to also abuse her over nearly a decade.

Pelicot was among 589 other people given France’s highest award on Sunday.