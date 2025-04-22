This month, the Canada Revenue Agency is sending out its final Canada Carbon Rebate payments to eligible Canadians. But the CRA has also announced that it may have overpaid some individuals, and it wants that money back.

In the “what has changed” section of its website, it notes: “The CCR rural supplement was paid out to some people who were not entitled to get it. To maintain a fair and equitable tax system, the CRA is required to recover any overpayments or payments made in error.”

The site says affected taxpayers will receive an official notification starting April 15.