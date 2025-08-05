Finding product-market fit isn’t a milestone — it’s a messy, make-or-break journey. And at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, a founder who’s been through the fire and two investors who’ve helped startups hit escape velocity will break down how to do it right.

On the Builders Stage, Rajat Bhageria (Founder & CEO, Chef Robotics), Ann Bordetsky (Partner, NEA), and Murali Joshi (Partner, ICONIQ) join forces to unpack the most critical — and elusive — phase in a startup’s life cycle. They’ll dive into smart testing strategies, real-time iteration, and how to listen to your users without getting lost in the noise.

Bhageria brings the founder POV, having scaled Chef Robotics with AI-powered automation that’s now transforming food production. Bordetsky, with her background at Uber, Twitter, and now NEA, knows how to spot the kind of scrappy ingenuity that leads to breakout success. Joshi, fresh off a spot on the Forbes Midas Brink List, has helped drive $2.5B+ in investments in companies like Drata, 1Password, and Fivetran.

Together, they’ll offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at what product-market fit actually looks like — and how to know when you’ve got it.

Whether you’re still in prototype mode or trying to scale something that already has traction, this panel is for founders who are tired of guesswork and ready to build something customers can’t live without.

