Prepare to journey to the Shentingling Hills and encounter fierce warlords like Gan Ning, Taishi Ci, and a frightening new monster known as the Shrimp Soldier in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty‘s second DLC pack, Conqueror of Jiangdong, available September 27 on the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S.
The Shrimp Soldier is a demon that came into being after the souls of drowned soldiers were corrupted by Demonic Qi and fused with shrimp. The motif is based on Chinese myths and legends that speak of “shrimp soldiers and crab generals” as subordinates of the Dragon King, the ruler of all creatures within the sea.
When creating the Shrimp Soldier, we wanted our new enemy to represent the theme of the new content, so we have adjusted the model to be both strong and eerie. The arms are asymmetrical so that the glaive in their right hand delivers a series of quick strikes with a long reach, while their claws on their left hand deliver a large swinging attack with a short reach, which makes it difficult to find pauses and the right timing, making it a challenging and formidable foe for the player.
The creepy shrimp-like appearance is also expressed in their movements, such as crawling on the ground and attacking by curling its back and lunging at the player. We have even made adjustments to the crustacean’s impression of having a hard exterior, such as making it easier to deal damage by breaking its hardened parts.
But that’s not the only thing that makes this crustacean stand out. While giving the impression of being hard due to the shell covering its entire body, the silhouettes of the base of their legs, the right arm, and the legs also show their connection to humans.
The armor pieces are placed in the foreground to express the setting of “when he was human, he was a soldier,” and we were careful not to create a comical impression of an animal costume, but to create a design that evokes fear.
We were also mindful not to make the model look too “appetizing” or appear palatable in any instance, such as when the body is exposed after its back is demolished. Break the Shrimp Soldier’s hardened parts to deal the most damage before taking this new demon down for good!
Want to try your hand at taking down this crustacean sensation? Look for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s latest DLC, Conqueror of Jiangdong, on September 27 on the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass members can play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty today as part of their membership.
From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.
A new dark fantasy Three Kingdoms action RPG, presented by Team NINJA.
184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.
Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.
Note: You must have an internet connection in order to use various content.
Note: This is the standard edition of the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available.