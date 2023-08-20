Spain vs. England Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Soccer Final Online Free

How to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Spain and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women and England Women will be looking to lift their maiden Women’s World Cup trophy, but there can be only one winner in Sunday’s final showdown at Stadium Australia.

La Roja are vying for their first major trophy, their previous best being a third place finish at the 1997 UEFA Women’s Championship. Apart from the 4-0 defeat to Japan, Jorge Vilda’s side had a memorable run and overcame Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, England pretty much swept through the group stage but had to rely on a shoot-out victory over Nigeria in the round of 16. However, that didn’t stop Sarina Wiegman from reaching her fourth straight final in a major tournament as the Lionesses defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the last-four.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

There are plenty of great options for a free Women’s World Cup Final live stream tomorrow. That’s right; we can show you where to watch England vs. Spain online for free and in various languages too. Some nations have the game locked away behind a subscription service or cable paywall, but we’ve covered free options throughout the tournament. We can reliably set you up with viewing options from the UK, Spain, Mexico, Australia, Italy, Austria, and Germany. In the US, you’ll find the game on Fox, but you could use one of these free live streams instead.

If you're not located in one of the countries with a free live stream, you'll need to use a VPN (virtual private network); otherwise, your location will give you away, and you'll be geo-blocked when trying to hit that play button.

If you’re opting for one of the free Women’s World Cup Final live streams on the list below from the UK, Australia, or France, you must sign in to watch England vs. Spain online for free. This only requires a quick email sign-up. The Spanish, Mexican, Italian, German, and Austrian options will let you watch immediately once you set your VPN to the local country and don’t require an email.

Women’s World Cup Final live stream quick links:

USA: Fox/FS1 via (Sling Blue $40 $20 for the first month) | Fubo (7-day free trial)

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)

UK: BBC iPlayer (free) / ITVX (free)

Spain: RTVE (free)

Mexico: Vix (free)

Australia: 7 Plus (free)

Italy: Rai Play (free)

France: France 2 (free)

Austria: ORF (free)

Germany: ZDF (free)

When: Sunday, August 20, 6 a.m. ET, 11 a.m. BST, 12 p.m. CET, 8 p.m. AEST

