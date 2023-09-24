How to watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 Live stream: Where to watch F1 Live Streaming on Reddit & Crackstreams. Japanese Grand Prix 2023 Live stream: How can I watch race on TV in Australia today?

Max Verstappen has extinguished all doubts about Red Bull’s enduring dominance ahead of this morning’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The reigning champion’s 10-race winning streak ended last week in Singapore after a nightmare qualifying session, but the Dutchman made amends at the Suzuka Circuit to land pole ahead of McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Sergio Perez is in fifth, behind Charles Leclerc, as Red Bull look to clinch the Constructors’ Championship.

Carlos Sainz, the winner in Singapore, will line up sixth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Yuki Tsunoda, who was confirmed to be driving for AlphaTauri next season alongside Daniel Ricciardo, delighted his home fans by qualifying ninth.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race.

Build-up begins from 4.30am, with coverage of race itself Live on Main Event and F1 from 5:55am on Sunday.

Free-to-air highlights of the race are on Channel 4 from 12:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers are also able to watch all the action online via the Sky Go app across the weekend.

The Suzuka International Racing Course, one of the most iconic tracks in the world of motorsport, came aLive on September 23, 2023, as the Formula 1 circus descended upon Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix. With high stakes in the championship battle and a storied history at Suzuka, the stage was set for a thrilling pole position shootout.

Practice Sets the Stage: The weekend started with practice sessions where teams fine-tuned their setups and drivers familiarized themselves with the challenging circuit. Suzuka’s unique figure-eight layout, featuring the famous 130R corner and the demanding Spoon Curve, offered both technical and high-speed challenges.

Qualifying Drama: As qualifying day arrived, the excitement reached its peak. The battle for pole position was not just about speed but also about precision. Drivers pushed their cars to the limit, with millisecond differences separating the top contenders.

Top Contenders Emerge: In the dying minutes of Q3, the top contenders emerged from the fray. The crowd watched in anticipation as the drivers tackled the Suzuka Circuit’s challenging sectors, each aiming for the coveted pole position.

Record-Breaking Lap: The pole position shootout witnessed a record-breaking lap. A driver, known for his speed and daring overtakes, put together a near-flawless lap that left spectators in awe. The clock stopped, and the time displayed was nothing short of sensational.

Championship Implications: The pole position was not just about bragging rights; it had significant championship implications. With the title race heating up, every point mattered. The pole-sitter knew that securing this crucial starting position could give them the edge on race day.

Japanese Grand Prix: With pole position secured, all eyes turned to the Japanese Grand Prix itself. The anticipation was palpable as the lights went out, and the roar of Formula 1 engines filled the air. The drivers navigated the challenging circuit, battling for position and supremacy.

Race Day Drama: The Japanese Grand Prix was a spectacle of speed and strategy. Pit stops, tire management, and on-track battles added to the drama. As the laps ticked down, it became clear that the pole-sitter had a commanding lead.

Victory and Championship Lead: The driver who secured pole position translated that advantage into a race victory. With the win, they not only added another triumph to their illustrious career but also took the lead in the championship standings, setting up a thrilling title showdown in the races to come.

Suzuka’s Legacy: Suzuka, with its challenging corners and rich history, once again deLivered a memorable race weekend. It showcased the essence of Formula 1: the pursuit of speed, precision, and excellence. As the Japanese Grand Prix concluded, fans departed with unforgettable memories of a day when motorsport greatness was achieved at Suzuka.