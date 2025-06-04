MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Two people died Wednesday after a giant crane collapsed at the construction site for a new central Florida hospital, officials said.

The collapse occurred at the site of the new Cape Canaveral Hospital in Merritt Island, which is on the Atlantic coast about 60 miles (90 kilometers) east of Orlando.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear said. Officials didn’t immediately identify the victims.

The area had been hit by rain and strong winds Wednesday afternoon, but the exact cause of the collapse was under investigation.

The Cape Canaveral Hospital began construction last year and is expected to open to the public in 2027. It will replace the existing Cape Canaveral Hospital in nearby Cocoa Beach.

The hospital is operated by Health First, a not-for-profit community health system in Brevard County. Spokesperson Lance Skelly said the site is secure and is currently under an active investigation.

The contractor for the project is Gilbane Building Co. They didn’t immediately respond to a email seeking comment.