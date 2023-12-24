From struggling to get parcels and letters delivered, to battling with madcap energy bills and being ‘debanked,’ there has been plenty for us to complain about this year.
As This is Money’s consumer champion and the writer of the weekly Crane on the Case column, my inbox has swelled under the weight of readers asking for my help standing up to retailers, banks, parking firms, airlines and more.
These are the firms which have yielded the most complaints from This is Money readers in 2023 – as well as those who have been good eggs.
We can’t take companies to task without your help, so if you want to air a grievance – or praise a firm for doing the right thing – see below for how to get in touch.
He’s making a list: Crane on the Case looks at which firms have been naughty – or nice – when it comes to customer service this year
This is Money’s naughty list…
The debankers – Barclays and HSBC
While it was Nigel Farage being debanked by Coutts for his political views that first hit the headlines, our investigations revealed that the issue went much deeper than that.
Back in July, I reported on a sad case where an elderly couple had been left without any access to cash for seven months after HSBC closed their only bank account.
Unable to sign up to a new bank due to a lack of ID, they couldn’t pay in the £35,000 cheque they had been sent by HSBC – representing all their money in the world. They couldn’t access their pensions and were living off leftover food in the freezer.
Later, I was contacted by a community garden group to say its Barclays account had been shut down after it failed ‘know your customer’ checks, despite banking with Barclays for 40 years.
That spiralled into a much bigger story, where clubs, charities and even a male voice choir told us access to their accounts had also been taken away.
Emails continue to roll in on from disgruntled and debanked readers – and rest assured that I am still on the case.
Bad reviews for Barclays: This is Money has reported on many people, charities and clubs being ‘debanked’ by the lender this year
Parcel pandemonium – Royal Mail, UPS and Evri
Between Royal Mail delays and shoddy service from parcel firms, getting letters and packages where they need to go been no mean feat in 2023.
Delivery service Evri was named the UK’s most disliked parcel firm in a survey by regulator Ofcom in December – but it is fair to say none of them covered themselves in glory. Only 26 per cent of Evri’s customers said they were satisfied with its contact processes, but even the ‘best’ performer, FedEx, only achieved 58 per cent.
CRANE ON THE CASE
Our weekly column sees This is Money consumer expert Helen Crane tackle reader problems and shine the light on companies doing both good and bad.
Want her to investigate a problem, or do you want to praise a firm for going that extra mile? Get in touch:
<!- – ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/money/moneybills/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_1 – ->
Earlier this year I revealed how Evri sent a reader’s son an empty box instead of his Christmas present – and by May the firm still hadn’t put things right.
Another case I highlighted was UPS charging a reader an eye-watering £441 to send a boat sail in the post – something I didn’t know was even possible – as opposed to the agreed £35.
Let’s hope there is less delivery firm-induced disappointment on Christmas morning this year.
Bill blunders – Ovo Energy
There is one clear winner this year when it came to the amount of emails in my inbox, and that was Ovo Energy.
To date, around 600 customers have been in touch – most of them to ask for help sorting out maddening bills which they believe simply cannot be correct.
It started in February, when a reader from London was billed almost £33,000 for energy use in his two-bed flat.
Then, I reported on a pensioner who wrote to me in distress as she simply couldn’t make sense of what she was being charged.
This led to a flood of people getting in touch with similar stories. I took dossiers of these complaints to the firm on two occasions, resulting in tens of thousands being won back for readers.
If Crane on the Case gets a Christmas wish this year, it is that people get billed correctly for the energy they use. Surely it cannot be that hard.
Energy-sapping: Readers emailed in their droves to tell us about their struggles trying to understand their Ovo Energy bills – and get them corrected
Car calamities – Private parking firms, RAC and Sheila’s Wheels
This is Money has long kept an eye on the activities of private parking firms, some of which seem to take any opportunity to fleece well-meaning drivers.
But their antics were a particular bugbear for readers this year. One of the most memorable was this case in which a reader got a £60 penalty charge notice while he waited for cup of coffee in a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Thankfully, the firm in question, Group Nexus, saw sense and not only refunded the charge, but also amended the rules on the car park in question to make sure it didn’t happen again.
Congestion and toll charges were also the cause of consternation, with this column getting thousands in fines written off for a reader in this case concerning Transport for London’s ULEZ.
Breakdown and insurance firms came in for criticism too, for example when the RAC lost this reader’s car and Sheila’s Wheels left a flooded car languishing on a driveway for a month following Storm Babet.
An expensive coffee: A reader got a £60 penalty charge notice while waiting to buy a hot drink in a McDonalds’ drive-thru queue
Aggravating airlines – British Airways, Ryanair and Booking.com
It is hard to believe, but more than three years since the pandemic began people are still waiting for refunds for flights that were cancelled due to Covid.
As recently as last month, I reported on a case where a reader – now too ill to fly – was refused by British Airways when he asked to swap a voucher for cash.
BA also upset some of its most loyal customers by seemingly losing track of their hard-collected Avios points.
In another especially sad case, I helped a reader get a refund from Ryanair and Booking.com when his brother passed away before his stag party.
CRANE ON THE CASE
- Our car was flooded in Storm Babet: Where is Sheila’s Wheels?
- Rightio charged my elderly mother £353… to change a FUSE
- I have £1,300 in scrapped Tesco savings stamps
- My car broke down and now the RAC has LOST it
- I took a BA voucher during Covid, but now I’m too ill to fly
- Why can’t we cancel Sky TV? We’ve written, emailed AND phoned
- I owe £8,400 in PCNs as my name was spelt wrong on TfL record
- I’ve been trying to sort my £6,120 energy bill debt for a DECADE
- My Premier Inn room was 28 degrees: Why isn’t it refundable?
- Barclays shut our community garden bank account
- I got a parking ticket waiting in the McDonald’s drive-thru
- My brother passed away before stag party, where is my refund?
- Tesco Mobile refused me a phone contract… because I don’t drive
- Where is PPI rebate I’m paying Brooksdale a 48% cut to get?
- P&O cruise turned into holiday from hell when I caught norovirus
- Nationwide has frozen my bank account… for being too charitable
- Does pension credit mix-up mean my wife overpaid care fees?
- I sold a caravan to Royale Resorts, where’s my money?
- My vulnerable in-laws got ‘debanked’ by HSBC
- My K-pop obsessed mum racked up hundreds on Spotify
- UPS charged me an extra £441 to post my boat sail
- My case was broken on Ryanair flight and I can’t get money back
- Enterprise charged me £982 for damage to Nissan Micra rental car
- I was switched to Ovo and now my bills are mind-boggling
- Scammer bagged an iPhone 14 using MY O2 account
- A Chinese firm registered its business at MY home address
- I sold my laptop online but buyer claimed I never sent it
- Evri delivered my son EMPTY BOX instead of Christmas present
- Where is inheritance we were promised by ‘heir hunters’
- I’m locked out of my BA account, have I lost my 650,000 Avios?
- A scammer bought £3,000 flights using MY card
- We booked ‘superior’ cruise cabin but got one next to engine
- My 13-year-old was scammed via Paypal. It says he owes £4,500
- I sent £2,000 of my late wife’s savings with wrong account number
- Ovo billed me £33,000 for a month of energy use in my two-bed flat
- Eon left a leak after it fitted my new boiler and the ceiling fell in
- My camera doesn’t work and I can’t contact online dealer
- I am terminally ill but can’t cash my Scottish Widows pension
- Most shocking CRANE ON THE CASE horror stories from 2022
- I was sent a shoddy mobility scooter… but Amazon says it’s fine
- My son was stranded in Australia in 2020 – I’m still waiting for…
- Home Office rejected my visa, when will I get NHS payment back?
- Investec won’t renew my 93-year-old mum’s savings with no ID… or…
- I built my own house and HMRC should refund VAT – where is it?
- We booked our holiday for the right dates… but the wrong year
- I’ve been waiting three years to get refund for Thomas Cook holiday
- TalkTalk sold me an internet phone line that doesn’t work
- Barclays says it’s closing my accounts and I have no idea why
- I spent £1,200 on hotels and trains when Blablacar bus was late
- Holiday Extras won’t pay out for trip after our son’s death
- My ex racked up £30k in Dart Charge PCNs due to mental health
- My bills went bananas after I had a smart meter installed
- My Cork flight was cancelled and Aer Lingus no longer flies
- Why won’t BA pay for my lost laptop and jewellery?
- I parked in more than one marked bay – can Premier Park fine me?
- My son got chickenpox before our holiday… can we get a refund?
- Our Tui wedding was booked where same-sex marriage isn’t legal
- Why won’t Ovo let me pay after it didn’t bill me for nine months?
- Northern Provident went under, where is my £10k Isa cash?
- I moved out of my damp home but British Gas wants £5k in bills
- My Macbook won’t turn on, why won’t John Lewis fix it?
- Bulb wants to charge me £2k for energy I used four years ago
- A fraudster hacked my email and went on a £6k credit card spree
- I’m owed a £164 tax refund after Covid cancelled my holiday
- My son turned 18 – why can’t he access his Child Trust Fund?
- My son spent £1,000 on iPad games… will Apple refund me?
- My BA flight and car hire has dropped by £500 – can I rebook?
… and three nice ones
Nationwide’s cash tip for customers
Britain’s biggest building society handed out £100 payments to some of its members back in May after raking in record profits.
Some 3.4million eligible members split £340million through its new Fairer Share scheme, which it now hopes to repeat every year.
Send-up: Nationwide lampooned high street banks with the help of Dominic West, star of The Crown and The Wire
It did leave plenty of customers miffed, as they needed to hold two products with the bank to qualify – meaning only a quarter of people did. But for those who got it, it was a welcome bonus as households battled soaring inflation.
It also made building society Nationwide stand out against the big banks, who have come under increased criticism for raking it in from higher interest rates – and not passing on the benefits to their loyal customers.
Nationwide also rebranded in October and launched an ad campaign promoting its pledge to keep its high street branches open, which has attracted the ire of some of its rivals due to Dominic West’s caricature of a sleazy bank boss.
Iceland’s lack of a Christmas ad
There was a time when seeing the annual crop of supermarket Christmas ads was a much-anticipated festive tradition.
But their efforts have gone largely unnoticed this year, perhaps because they don’t put as much effort into them as they used to or because their customers simply have bigger things to worry about, not least how they are going to afford Christmas at all.
Supermarket Iceland pulled a PR master stroke when it announced in its latest results that it wasn’t spending any money on a glitzy ad, and instead pouring the millions it would have spent into reducing prices for cash-strapped customers.
It follows the grocer handing out vouchers and money-off deals for vulnerable customers last year, in another example of looking after its loyal shoppers.
Ice work: Supermarket Iceland ditched a flashy Christmas ad this year and instead decided to put money into slashing its prices for customers
Octopus being the good guys of energy
I’ve noticed a marked trend among the emails I get from readers who are at the end of their tether with their energy firms this year.
When people mention wanting to switch supplier, they overwhelmingly say they want to move to Octopus. Existing customers praise it for its clear billing and responsive staff on the phone.
With 6.6million customers on its books, the firm certainly isn’t immune to criticism and I do get some complaints, too. But if my email inbox is anything to go by, it must be doing something right – or is at least the best of a bad bunch.
With its acquisition of Shell Energy now complete, Octopus is now Britain’s second-largest energy supplier and within touching distance of the top dog British Gas.
The question now is whether it can keep up the good service in 2024, even as its customer base swells ever further in size.
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.