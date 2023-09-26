How to choose a new stand mixer

Stand mixers come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, and there’s a few factors to think about before you decide on your purchase.

Size: If you have a smaller kitchen, a more compact stand mixer will likely serve you better than a larger, heftier one, so check the dimensions of the model you have your eye on to see how it easily it will fit on your countertop.

Capacity: For those who love to batch-bake, look for a stand mixer with a large bowl capacity and more powerful mechanism, as this will help you plough through larger volumes of mixture.

Functionality: Want versatility from your stand mixer? Most have attachments for beating, whisking and kneading, but higher-spec models also come with pasta rollers and sausage makers.

Weight: If you have limited counter space and plan on taking your mixer in and out of storage, be mindful that some can be quite heavy. Look for a lightweight model if you struggle with lifting.

KitchenAid vs Bosch: which stand mixer is best for you?

Accessories and functions

One of the biggest selling points of stand mixers is their versatility: with just one piece of kit, you can use multiple accessories for a range of baking tasks, from whisking egg whites to kneading bread dough.

The KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, for instance, has settings for mixing, whisking, beating and kneading, and a 4.8-litre stainless steel bowl, dough hook, whisk and flat beater are included.

The Bosch CreationLine Serie 4 stand mixer is similar, with settings for mixing, beating, whisking and kneading, as well as an integrated timer and weighing scales to help you save on the washing up. There are extra accessories for blending and mincing meat, plus a professional patisserie set, a shredder with three discs, and a citrus press.

Bosch CreationLine Series 4 stand mixer accessories

The 3D Planetary Mixing technology built into this model helps ensure your dough is thoroughly mixed to the desired consistency, as though it’s been kneaded by hand.

Many stand mixers come with different speed levels, too, with some – like the KitchenAid Artisan – offering up to 10 settings. The Bosch CreationLine Serie 4 comes with seven, but does have a pulse function for producing shorter bursts of power.

Price and warranty

Stand mixers are available at a range of price points, and if you’re deciding between the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer and the Bosch CreationLine Serie 4, budget is one factor you may want to consider.

The Bosch CreationLine model is the cheapest of the two – priced at £429 – so those with a stricter budget may be more drawn to this option.

The KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer has a slightly higher price tag of £549, but it’s worth noting this model comes with a generous five-year warranty, where the Bosch mixer warranty is two years.

Size

If you’re planning on doing lots of batch-baking, both the KitchenAid and Bosch stand mixers come with ample room for large volumes of mixture.

With a 4.8-litre bowl, the KitchenAid has capacity for 1.8kg of bread dough, 12 egg whites, 1 litre of whipped cream, 2.7kg of cake mix or 3.2kg of mashed potatoes.

The Bosch CreationLine has a slightly smaller capacity of 3.9 litres, but can still handle up to 2.7kg of cake batter and 1.9kg of dough.

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH stand mixer

Despite being similar in size, the KitchenAid is significantly heavier than the Bosch model – which is worth thinking about if you want to store your mixer in a cupboard between uses. The Bosch stand mixer is just 4.5kg, while the KitchenAid is a chunkier 10.4kg. So, if you have trouble lifting weighty items, the lighter of the two may be the best option.

Design

Aesthetic can be an important factor, too, and you might want to study the look and feel of a stand mixer before you buy – especially if you plan on keeping it out on the worktop.

KitchenAid is renowned for its sleek, shiny upright stand mixers. The Artisan model in particular comes in a variety of shades, including ‘Milkshake’ (cream), and both the bowl and the machine are made from metal.

The Bosch CreationLine is made from plastic, which is reflected in its less expensive price tag, but also comes with a sturdy metal bowl. The ‘Champagne’ colour also adds a stylish yet neutral touch to the kitchen counter.

KitchenAid vs Bosch: which stand mixer should you buy?

Both the KitchenAid Artisan and the Bosch CreationLine Serie 4 come with an impressive range of functions, but there are a few factors that set them apart. The prestige attached to KitchenAid’s stand mixers is something worth noting, and if you have the budget and space for it in your kitchen, this may be the one for you.

However, if you’re aiming for a slightly lower price point, the Bosch model is an attractive choice that offers excellent value, and despite its smaller capacity, has ample volume for creating all kinds of delicious bakes.

Where to buy KitchenAid and Bosch stand mixers in the UK

Both the KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH stand mixer (£549) and the Bosch CreationLine Serie 4 MUM5XW40G stand mixer (£429) are available now from Currys.

Kitchen appliances and other tech can also be purchased via Currys’ Buy Now Pay Later plan, which offers flexible payment terms from 12 to 36 months and the option to pay off your balance at any point. Find out more about flexible credit at Currys.