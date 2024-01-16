Ken Pozek, an Orlando real estate mogul, has over 7 million views on his YouTube channel @kenpozek. After moving to Orlando from Detroit, Ken had to start his business from scratch. After growing tired of typical lead generation strategies, a friend gave him the idea to start posting new construction tours on YouTube. Fast forward a few years and Ken generates roughly 400 leads per month! Here’s how he does it:

Step 1: Define Your Customer Avatar

Before diving into content creation, identify your target audience or avatar. Understand their demographics, interests, and preferences to tailor your content effectively.

Step 2: Determine Your Video Cadence

Figure out how often you’ll be producing videos. Ken suggests at least once a week for optimal results. Consistent content creation contributes to increased watch time, a crucial metric for YouTube algorithms.

Step 3: Understand YouTube as a Student

Before creating content, become a student of YouTube. Analyze successful videos in your niche, understand what works, and pay attention to analytics. Learn from your own videos by tracking retention rates and adjusting your approach accordingly.

Step 4: Craft Engaging Intros

Start your videos with compelling hooks or intros. Pose questions or highlight intriguing aspects to capture viewers’ attention.

Step 5: Define Your Video Content

Decide what you’ll include in your videos. Ensure that the content aligns with your audience’s interests. Ken emphasizes creating content that serves your viewers rather than making it about yourself.

Step 6: Master Thumbnails and Titles

Understanding the psychology behind thumbnails and titles is crucial. Create eye-catching thumbnails that actually show the whites of the subject’s eyes. It sounds odd, but studies suggest they attract more clicks. Craft titles that align with SEO, using relevant keywords that potential clients might search for.

Step 7: Optimize Video Length

Aim for approximately eight-minute videos. YouTube favors longer content, and an eight-minute duration allows for mid-roll ads, contributing to increased revenue potential.

Step 8: Establish Your Cadence Before Expanding

Focus on YouTube initially before venturing into other platforms. Once you’ve established a successful cadence on YouTube, you can consider expanding your presence on platforms like Instagram.

Step 9: Introduce Live Videos

Once you’ve garnered around a thousand subscribers, incorporate live videos. Live content provides an opportunity for direct engagement with your audience, enhancing the sense of community.

Step 10: Create a Newsletter

As leads start flowing in, implement a newsletter strategy. Ken recommends including valuable information about your local area, catering to both current and future clients.

Step 11: Gradual Team Expansion

If you’re part of a team or plan to build one, gradually expand your team based on revenue growth. Start with part-time contractors for tasks like editing and videography, and as your business scales, consider hiring full-time staff.

Step 12: Assess Success Metrics

Keep an eye on lead generation metrics. Ken suggests aiming for 3-5 leads per week before considering additional strategies.

Step 13: Define Your Perfect Team Member

When hiring team members, look for individuals with some real estate experience. Ken prefers those who have tried working independently but understand the value of a supportive team environment.

Step 14: Embrace a Continuous Learning Mindset

Stay curious and adapt your strategies based on results. YouTube and social media landscapes are ever-evolving, so be prepared to refine your approach regularly.

By following these steps, you can create a robust YouTube strategy that not only showcases your real estate expertise but also generates a consistent stream of leads for your business.

